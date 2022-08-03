Council members Hussey and Dr. G team up for community clean-up

Building on a strong relationship from last year’s success, Council Members Bill Hussey from Grand Terrace and Dr.G from Colton worked together with several resident volunteers to clean-up the main segment of So La Cadena Dr. that borders both cities.

On Saturday morning, July 30, both Council Members “gathered the troops” for a gritty clean-up project that worked to pick-up trash, gather junk, and clean-up former encampments that needed to be cleared. The results were great. In just one hour this hard-working crew gathered together 30 bags of trash and lots of junk. This was an excellent team effort and the street, from both directions, looks much better. Everyone who drives on La Cadena will immediately see the difference.

“This is a great location for a collaborative effort,” says Mr Hussey, who explained further, “This corridor is used by residents of both cities – we need to stay on top of this and keep it clean.” In addition to Dr. G and Mr Hussey, the resident volunteers who helped were Rodney Spencer, Rosanne Reyes, Pat Martinez, Sylvia Castillo, Norma Gallardo, Manuel Morales, and Suzie Castillo.

Mr. Bill Hussey, Council Member – Grand Terrace, Dr. G, Council Member – Colton.

When asked about this project, Pat Martinez was quick to respond, “This effort brought the communities together. We all use La Cadena, so we all have a common cause.”

No matter how you look at this project, it’s a win-win-win-win situation. Colton participates, Grand Terrace participates, the drivers see a clean road, and residents benefit by having a cleaned-up area.” It’s always good to have clean streets, especially among our busy corridors. It not only look better but creates pride…in both cities. All of the volunteers are to be congratulated for this great collaborative effort. It’s a good job, well done, on an excellent community project.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up project, prayer list, history briefs, Veteran spotlight, Church Spotlight, Business Spotlight, U.S. Flag Watch, neighborhood meetings, community projects and events, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr.G @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.