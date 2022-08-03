RUSD serves up 500,000 meals during summer service 

The Rialto Unified School District served up more than 500,000 no-cost meals to children 1-18 years during this year’s successful Summer Feeding Program.

The RUSD’s Summer Feeding Program began June 6 and concluded July 29 and provided free meals Monday through Friday each week.

Under the direction of the RUSD’s Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila and led by RUSD Nutrition Services. Rialto’s Summer Feeding Program has grown into more than just a free summer meals program. Each summer, Rialto puts on two large BBQ events that not only provide delicious meals but also have fun activities and educational information for families. Partnering with local businesses, the City of Rialto, local law enforcement, and the Rialto Fire Department has really turned Rialto’s Summer Feeding Program into a community event. This year also marked the first year that the RUSD partnered with the San Bernardino County Library and held summer feeding at the Rialto branch library.

RUSD’s Nutrition Services provides quality nutritious meals that are cooked fresh daily in District kitchens. Nutrition Services also incorporates items grown in the student gardens at or purchased from local farms into the meals it serves.

Adding to the summer fun, Rialto held several mini “pop-up” events at their summer feeding locations. Mini farmer’s markets featured produce grown in student gardens, and corn roasts took place that featured USDA farm fresh corn. During the ‘Farm to Summer Week’, the RUSD brought out their new smoothie bike that allowed children to ride a bike to produce a smoothie.

Rialto Unified School District will continue to feed all enrolled students breakfast and lunch at no cost during the 2022-2023 school year. More information about programs offered by Rialto Unified School District can be found at rialtousd.org.