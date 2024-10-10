County Seeks Public Input on Strategic Plan for Affordable Housing in Bloomington

The San Bernardino County Community Development and Housing Department (CDH) invites county residents to participate in a survey that aims to inform future planning related to housing and community development.

Every five years, CDH is required to prepare a Consolidated Plan to assess affordable housing and community development needs. The strategic plan is designed to help guide the use of housing and community development grant funds that the county receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Public participation is critical in establishing future priorities.

“Our goal is to connect with our residents to gather information that will help us identify community needs and ensure HUD funding is spent on priority projects that benefit low- to moderate-income residents,” said CDH Director Carrie Harmon. “Community members are encouraged to participate by sharing their feedback through the survey.”

In general, the purpose of the Consolidated Plan is to increase affordable housing, reduce homelessness and provide a range of social services to underserved communities. HUD funding can be allocated to a variety of projects and services such as infrastructure development, emergency shelter services, affordable housing and community services.

For instance, the 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan established several goals for HUD funding including new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation of housing for seniors, disabled and homeless individuals; support for emergency housing and supportive services for the homeless; and funding support to organizations addressing the needs of low-income and special needs individuals and households.

San Bernardino County residents are encouraged to provide input that will help shape the 2025-2030 Consolidated Plan. Please complete the online survey by Oct. 31, 2024. CDH will also host a number of community meetings to discuss the 2025-2030 Consolidated Plan.

To learn more, please visit the county’s HUD Plans and Reports page. For any questions about the survey, please email cdbg.info@cdh.sbcounty.gov.