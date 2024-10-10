Drayson Center holds its Annual Super Senior Day October 11

Drayson Center holds its Annual Super Senior Day October 112 min read
Inland Empire seniors aged 65 and above are warmly invited to embark on a journey of health, wellness, and exploration at the Drayson Center’s Super Senior Day. This exciting event will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Loma Linda University Drayson Center, 25040 Stewart Street, Loma Linda.
Following the success of last year’s event, this year’s Super Senior Day promises to be equally rewarding, offering seniors a comprehensive introduction to services that can enhance their well-being and quality of life. Attendees will also have the chance to experience the outstanding amenities provided by the Drayson Center itself.
Highlights of the Event:
Learn from experts in our lecture, “Practical Tools for a Balanced Life.”
Discover the latest in fitness technology with our multi-sport simulator.
Take advantage of exclusive Super Senior Day membership discounts, which are available only on the event day.
Event Details:
While the complete event schedule will be available to guests upon arrival, you can expect a wide range of offerings, including engaging fitness classes, tours of the facility, and opportunities to explore the Drayson Center’s extensive amenities. Notable areas of interest include a fully equipped fitness room with weights and machines, various fitness class studios, outdoor pickleball and tennis courts, indoor racquetball courts, a gymnasium, and the multi-sport simulator.
Exhibitor Showcase:
Super Senior Day will feature a diverse mix of exhibitors offering valuable services and products, including health assessments, senior housing options, and medical services.
No RSVP Required:
There’s no need to RSVP for this enriching event; simply arrive on the day and immerse yourself in a day filled with exploration and discovery.
Contact Information:
For any questions or additional information, please feel free to contact the Drayson Center directly.
Phone: 909-558-4975
Website: https://drayson.llu.edu/
Email: draysoncenter@llu.edu
Join us at Super Senior Day for a day of inspiration, education, and well-being. Mark your calendars for October 11th, and we look forward to welcoming you to the Loma Linda University Health Drayson Center.
