Drayson Center holds its Annual Super Senior Day October 11

Inland Empire seniors aged 65 and above are warmly invited to embark on a journey of health, wellness, and exploration at the Drayson Center’s Super Senior Day. This exciting event will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Loma Linda University Drayson Center, 25040 Stewart Street, Loma Linda.

Following the success of last year’s event, this year’s Super Senior Day promises to be equally rewarding, offering seniors a comprehensive introduction to services that can enhance their well-being and quality of life. Attendees will also have the chance to experience the outstanding amenities provided by the Drayson Center itself.

Highlights of the Event:

Learn from experts in our lecture, “Practical Tools for a Balanced Life.”

Discover the latest in fitness technology with our multi-sport simulator.

Take advantage of exclusive Super Senior Day membership discounts, which are available only on the event day.

Event Details:

While the complete event schedule will be available to guests upon arrival, you can expect a wide range of offerings, including engaging fitness classes, tours of the facility, and opportunities to explore the Drayson Center’s extensive amenities. Notable areas of interest include a fully equipped fitness room with weights and machines, various fitness class studios, outdoor pickleball and tennis courts, indoor racquetball courts, a gymnasium, and the multi-sport simulator.

Exhibitor Showcase:

Super Senior Day will feature a diverse mix of exhibitors offering valuable services and products, including health assessments, senior housing options, and medical services.

No RSVP Required:

There’s no need to RSVP for this enriching event; simply arrive on the day and immerse yourself in a day filled with exploration and discovery.

Contact Information:

For any questions or additional information, please feel free to contact the Drayson Center directly.

Phone: 909-558-4975

Website: https://drayson.llu.edu/

Email: draysoncenter@llu.edu

Join us at Super Senior Day for a day of inspiration, education, and well-being. Mark your calendars for October 11th, and we look forward to welcoming you to the Loma Linda University Health Drayson Center.