Countywide Spotlight on Literacy Supports Young Readers

In recognition of National Literacy Month, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) launched a literacy campaign series called Countywide Spotlight on Literacy. Several events were held throughout the month of September.

“I am proud of the partnerships that allow us to work together to expand, highlight and connect families with literacy-related programs and services,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “We continue to raise the bar for literacy and are increasing the proficiency levels of our students by helping even our youngest learners, from birth to three years old, be better prepared for school by increasing equity and access.”

The Countywide Spotlight on Literacy supports California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond’s call to action for a statewide literacy campaign. This series was designed to promote literacy efforts from birth to grade 12, with events hosted at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB).

The collective literacy goal supported by SBCSS is to ensure that all students meet the standards of reading proficiency by the third grade.

On Sep. 9, SBCSS hosted the Vision2Read Early Literacy Summit, which united early literacy partners and educational leaders. It also showcased projects that support our youngest students.

Proficiency in reading by the third grade is shown to be one of the best predictors of both the likelihood to graduate from high school and economic success in adulthood.

On Oct. 7, students in transitional kindergarten through second grade will participate in the annual Reading Rally at CSUSB. There will be activities, storytelling, crafts, characters and special performances to encourage early reading.

Earlier this year, SBCSS broadened access to the early learning platform Footsteps2Brilliance for children up to third grade. Previously, the early learning platform was only open to San Bernardino County children up to age five.

In 2017, SBCSS began investing in Footsteps2Brilliance, a comprehensive English and Spanish literacy app that can be used on any mobile device or computer. Once downloaded, it is accessible with or without an internet connection.

To register and download the free literacy app, Footsteps2Brilliance, please visit https://www.myf2b.com/parent_wizard/get_started/sanbernardinocounty.