COVID isn’t over! IE United is making sure we remember that

As new COVID cases in California continue to rise. Inland Empire organizations and coalitions team up to spread awareness of the importance of being vaccinated against COVID.

Communities and community members are mobilizing efforts to spread awareness of the efficacy and safety of the booster vaccine. Inland Empire United has been on the forefront of these efforts, and is currently leading a campaign to promote the booster vaccine to elders and children.

The Mayo Clinic recently found that California has one of the highest percentages of the population that is fully vaccinated (those who have received the two initial doses of the COVID vaccine). So why are new cases rising and spreading across the state?

California officials found that although 75.5% of all Californians over the age of 5 have received the first two doses of the COVID vaccine, only 57.9% of all Californians over the age of 5 have received the booster vaccine.

New studies from the CDC have found the COVID vaccine booster to be safe and effective for all people aged 5 or older. However, some people may still be uncertain about the effectiveness and safety of the booster vaccine.

IE United is set to challenge this uncertainty with their campaign, by addressing the issues and concerns of people directly. Tomas Cubias from Vision Y Compromiso and who is a collaborator of this campaign said “The COVID campaign and overall efforts remain important because everyday we still see members from our community dying from this virus due to misinformation on the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines.”

IE United’s focus in this campaign has been to educate people and dispel disinformation that is commonly circulated about the booster vaccine, and COVID in general. Recently, IE United launched a radio campaign aimed at the Latinx communities of the Inland Empire to promote the booster vaccine to elderly people and children. The reach of these radio ads stretch from the High Desert to Coachella Valley, and radio outlets such as Que Buena and Radio Lazer which are very popular have been the main stations facilitating these ads.

Mr. Cubias mentioned further “our work with IE United has opened the doors to more resources in the community and more collaborations to educate the community on the benefits of the vaccine shots for all. Our community members make informed decisions thanks to the impact of IE United and its partners working together to determine the unmet gaps and needs in the community when it comes to safety and the current pandemic.”

As of today the COVID Campaign by IE United is still ongoing and is being supported by the most influential organizations and partners in the region.