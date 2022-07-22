San Bernardino International Airport ready for take-off with daily non-stop flights to SFO and PVU starting August 4th

Prices for flights from San Bernardino International Airport (SBD Airport) to San Francisco and Provo, Utah, start at just $39 with Breeze Airways.

According to TravelMath, it would cost $101 to drive to San Francisco and $130 to Provo, Utah – and that’s if you’re driving a sedan.

“It’s certainly going to be cheaper to fly to these two cities than it would be to drive. Also, it’ll lessen the number of vehicle emissions released into the air by driving down the street to San Bernardino and not commuting to Los Angeles or Ontario,” said Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs.

Since Norton Airforce Base closed in April 1994, SBD Airport had decades of work ahead of itself via environmental remediation and property deeds transfer.

“It took about ten years just for Norton Airforce Base to transfer the property’s deeds, and during that time, we continued working on its environmental remediation. Once all of that was taken care of, we began remediating our runway, taxiways, and towers; we replaced the infrastructure from our hangars, and our air-field systems needed to be replaced, along with renewing our roadway system,” continued Gibbs.

In 2018, the airport began establishing itself as a significant player in U.S. cargo with tenants such as FedEx, Amazon Air, and UPS.

Fast forward to 2022, the airport’s first flights to San Francisco and Provo are sold out, and it’s preparing to launch its free Airline Launch Concert on July 23rd.

“We’re looking forward to the SHAED band playing a concert on our world-famous SBD Plane Stage, where the musicians will be harnessed to a wing of the airplane so they can perform in the crowd. Expect a good time; we look forward to hosting everyone,” concluded Gibbs.

Future fliers can expect to pay $5 per night for parking and walk less than 250 feet to their terminal.

The Airline Carrier Breeze Airways launched in July 2018, and out of the 30 airports announced in the airline’s west coast launch, SBD International Airport is the only city with flights seven days per week. For more information, visit sbdairport.com