Never Stop Grinding Impact set to give out 1,000 backpacks July 26th

Never Stop Grinding Impact is hosting its Third Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway on July 26th, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM, at Werner Elementary School in Rialto.

While the previous two years, the event was held in a drive-through type of process, this year’s event will be interactive as it’s a park and walk-up event.

“In addition to the free backpacks and supplies we’re giving away, social service vendors will be on-site, along with many of our partners, like IEHP,” said Founder and CEO Darious Harris.

Attendees who also happen to be IEHP members garnering their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $50 gift card.

“The gift card will only be eligible to IEHP members receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But, if you’re not an IEHP member, you can still receive the vaccine on-site, administered by IEHP and San Bernardino County Covid-19 Response,” continued Harris.

He also said that with 2022 being the third year the event is being hosted, it’s gratifying to see how much its grown in terms of partners and attendance.

“I remember the first year we hosted this event, and everything was out of pocket for me because Never Stop Grinding Impact wasn’t a 501C3 at that point. So it’s exciting to see how many partners and sponsors we have this year,” said Harris, adding that he looks forward to continuing to grow this event every year.

The backpack giveaway’s partners include IEHP, Young Visionaries, Never Stop Grinding LLC, Never Stop Grinding Transportation, Warner Stars, San Bernardino County Covid-19 Response, Rialto Nutrition, Green Smiles Love and Care Foundation, Smile America Abdi Foundation and Rialto’s Mayor Deborah Robertson.

“I want to thank the Rialto Unified School District for allowing us to host the event at Warner Elementary School this year. Also, we need volunteers to help pass out backpacks and supplies, especially in the morning. Any amount of time the community can donate is appreciated,” Harris said.

To register for the event, volunteer, or donate school supplies, visit https://linktr.ee/neverstopgrindingimpact.