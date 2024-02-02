David Carmany Appointed as Rialto City Manager

The City of Rialto is pleased to announce the appointment of David Carmany as its new City Manager, following an extensive search for a dynamic and visionary leader. Having successfully managed seven cities over a career spanning more than 30 years, Carmany emerged as the ideal candidate to steer Rialto into a future marked by innovation, community engagement and continued excellence in public service.

Carmany’s appointment was unanimously approved by the City Council on Tuesday, January 23. As City Manager, he will play a pivotal role in building on Rialto’s reputation as one of the most dynamic population and economic centers in the Inland Empire.

“The City of Rialto is thrilled to welcome David Carmany as our new City Manager. His impressive track record, leadership skills, and commitment to community engagement make him the perfect fit for our City,” said Mayor Deborah Robertson. “We are confident that under David’s leadership, Rialto will continue to thrive and prosper.”

“David Carmany is renowned for his confidence in leadership and his ability to build strong, professional relationships with the community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Andy Carrizales. “His collaborative approach will undoubtedly strengthen the bond between the City administration and its residents, fostering a sense of unity and shared vision for the future.”

Prior to his arrival in Rialto, Carmany served as City Manager in West Covina, La Puente, Manhattan Beach, Seal Beach, Pacifica, Malibu and Agoura Hills, and is a lifelong member of the International City and County Management Association. He is known for strong fiscal management, building high-quality leadership teams, establishing effective community partnerships and developing innovative approaches to the challenges and opportunities municipalities face.

“I want to thank the Mayor and City Council for their confidence in me and look forward to proactively engaging with the community, getting to know my team and collaborating with the Council to develop progressive and innovative initiatives,” Carmany said.

City Councilmember Rafael Trujillo said Carmany’s strategic approach will facilitate constructive discussions and considerations that address the evolving needs of the community while advancing the City Council’s goals and priorities. “As Rialto embarks on a new chapter, David Carmany’s appointment as City Manager symbolizes a commitment to progress, innovation and community-centered governance,” Trujillo said.

Added City Councilmember Joe Baca Sr., “The City looks forward to the positive impact and transformative initiatives that will unfold under David Carmany’s leadership. We are excited to work with him as Rialto moves toward an even more positive and prosperous future.”

Carmany earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from the University of Southern California. He specialized in Urban and Regional Planning, and earned a certificate in Environmental Studies.

More on David Carmany can be found here.