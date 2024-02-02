San Bernardino City Unified School District Receives Funding For A Wellness Center From San Bernardino County

San Bernardino City Unified School District Receives Funding For A Wellness Center From San Bernardino County1 min read
As the importance of mental health becomes more apparent than ever, Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. allocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support a wellness center at Indian Springs High School. This wellness center will provide essential resources where over 2,000 students can find support for their well-being.
The wellness center project, backed by a $1.5 million allocation, covers the costs of
construction, including architecture, planning fees, and other related expenses. It’s a project that matters deeply to Supervisor Baca, Jr., and he’s thrilled to see it come to life. The contract was officially approved at the San Bernardino County board meeting on January 23, 2024.
This highlights the County’s commitment to its students, emphasizing their well-being as a top
priority. What truly highlights the significance of this wellness center is its emphasis on mental
health. Over the past couple of years, our students, like many, have faced unprecedented
challenges. The pandemic brought forth concerns, stress, and anxieties, particularly for young
adults. Supervisor Baca, Jr. fully understands the importance of mental health and its
implications.
In his own words, Supervisor Baca, Jr. says, “Helping our students with their emotional
well-being is just as important as teaching them in the classroom. We need to make sure they
feel supported, heard, and cared for.”
The Office of Supervisor Baca, Jr. and the County of San Bernardino are committed to shaping
a more robust and thriving community. Supervisor Baca, Jr. is a staunch supporter of establishing an environment where the mental health and well-being of students take center
stage.
