Delays in FAFSA and California Dream Act Application Results in “Prompt Campaign” to Assist Immigrant Students Before August 31

By Growing Inland Achievement

Yajahira Young Tafolla, a 24-year-old first-generation college student from Pomona, California, faced unexpected obstacles this year in securing financial aid for her studies. Tafolla, whose parents immigrated from Michoacan, Mexico when she was three, relies on the California Dream Act Application (CADAA) to fund her education. She initially attended Mt. San Antonio College before transferring to California State University, San Bernardino.

The process of applying for financial aid was particularly challenging this year, with delays and technical issues complicating the online forms. These complications, stemming from the rollout of the FAFSA Simplification Act—a part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021—have left many students struggling. The act aimed to make federal student aid more accessible by simplifying the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form and expanding Pell Grant eligibility. However, technical glitches and restrictive policies have led to significant delays.

As of July 5, 2024, the Inland Empire reported 4,752 fewer FAFSA submissions compared to the same period last year, a 12.1% decrease, according to NCAN’s FAFSA Tracker. This decline has been felt acutely by immigrant students and those from mixed-status families, who often depend heavily on financial aid.

To address these issues, Growing Inland Achievement (GIA), the Cash4College (C4C) Regional Coordinating Organization for the Inland Empire, has ramped up its support efforts. GIA offers hundreds of financial aid workshops, live support through free online office hours, and outreach campaigns. A recent $234,840 grant from the Educational Credit Management Corporation has enabled GIA to enhance these services through August 31, 2024.

“We’re currently hosting live office hours for support, running several digital campaigns, and publishing website resources in multiple languages to help inform Inland Empire students and families of financial aid opportunities,” said Jake Poore, GIA Director of Communications. GIA also launched IEsuccess.org, a website offering resources for college education exploration, including guides for financial aid applications and tools for college and career planning.

“When the community works together to provide the right resources and guidance for students, we can make a dramatic difference in their access to college,” added Sakrekoff, a GIA representative. “We are grateful for all our regional partners working collaboratively across sectors to support student success. Together, we can make a real difference for students like Yajahira in achieving their educational and career goals.”

For more information on college and financial aid resources in the Inland Empire, visit IEsuccess.org. The site provides comprehensive resources, including guides for FAFSA and CADAA applications, and highlights local initiatives and success stories. For further details about Growing Inland Achievement, visit inlandempiregia.org.