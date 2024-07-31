Battle of the Brisket: Police vs. Fire vs. City Council at Rialto’s National Night Out

The excitement is sizzling as the Rialto Police Department gears up for a friendly yet fierce “Battle of the Brisket” against the Rialto Fire Department and, for the first time, the Rialto City Council.

Join the fun at National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Rialto City Park. This family-friendly event, with an under-the-sea theme, promises an evening of delicious food, community engagement, and free activities.

National Night Out has been a beloved tradition in California for over 30 years, fostering police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. This year’s event offers a unique twist as the police, fire, and city council teams compete in a brisket cook-off. Attendees will have the exciting opportunity to taste and vote for the best brisket, making this a culinary showdown to remember.

The event is free and open to all, providing a fantastic opportunity for families to connect with local law enforcement and community leaders. It’s a celebration of unity and safety, where positive relationships are forged over great food and shared experiences.

Don’t miss this chance to dive into the fun at Rialto’s National Night Out 2024. For more information, visit: rialtopolice.com.

Last year’s National Night Out on August 1st, 2023, also held at Rialto City Park, drew in hundreds of residents and community members. Remember to bring a lawn chair!