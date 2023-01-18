Dennis Richard Benjamin Berver

Born November 23, 1989.

Went home to be with the Lord January 1, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Berver.

He will be immensely missed by his mother Emily, his two sons Dennis Raymond and Nathaniel Benjamin, his 2 sisters Denise and Teresa Berver, his nephew Noah Limon, and his niece Madison Barrera.

A celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday, January 25 at Victory Outreach located at 990 W. Mill St., San Bernardino, CA. Visitation will begin at 10 am, Church service at 11am. Burial to follow at Hermosa Memorial Gardens in Colton.