San Bernardino names Charles McNeely as interim City Manager

The City of San Bernardino has announced that former City Manager Charles McNeely will return to the City on Thursday, January 19 to assume the role of interim City Manager. The Mayor and Council unanimously approved McNeely’s employment agreement at their meeting on January 18.

“Charles knows our community. He understands our city. He cares about San Bernardino and its success. And he knows how to run a city,” said Mayor Helen Tran. “That is a skill set that is very important to me and the Council.”

McNeely served as San Bernardino’s City Manager for three years, from May 2009 through May of 2012. He also worked as City Manager in Reno, Nevada for thirteen years, as well as Chief Deputy Administrative Officer for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Agency and City Manager of Seaside, California. He currently serves as President of MCE Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in international trade, economic development, and government relations.

“My time in San Bernardino was special,” said McNeely. “It is a wonderful community that deserves the best. I am honored to have been selected to come back.”

McNeely’s employment agreement with the San Bernardino is for up to 960 hours through June 30, while the city actively conducts its search for a permanent City Manager. Under California’s Public Employee Retirement System (Cal-PERS) rules, the agreement could be extended for an additional 960 hours on July 1, if necessary.

When asked about why he chose to return, McNeely responded, “There is tremendous potential here. San Bernardino’s Mayor and Council are strong leaders with a vision. We have an outstanding staff in place. And we have a dedicated community who know that San Bernardino’s best days are ahead. I will work to realize the Mayor and Council’s vision, allow our staff to excel, and be responsive to our residents.”

McNeely replaces Robert Field, who on December 7 announced his resignation effective January 16.