NSG’s 3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway is being held at The Rialto Farmers Market on November 16

It’s imperative that every family in need across the Inland Empire has a turkey to enjoy this forthcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

That’s why Never Stop Grinding Impact partnered with Healthy Rialto to host the giveaway at the already established Farmers Market, which is held every Wednesday, between 10 AM to 2 PM, rain or shine.

“We’re giving away 200 turkeys on a first come first serve basis and registration is required. We’re also giving away free laundry detergent, hanes underwear for children under the age of 14 and IEHP will be administering COVID-19 and Monkeypox vaccinations,” said Darrious Harris, NSG Impact founder and ceo.

Another exciting additive to this year’s giveaway is that every registered attendee living in San Bernardino County will receive $25 in Farmers Market Bucks.

“I want to be sure to clarify that anyone living outside of San Bernardino County can get a free turkey, but to get the free $25 Farmers Market Bucks, you must live inside of San Bernardino County. Also, it’s required that the registered person brings a drivers license or identification card with them so we can verify address, because there is only one turkey and one $25 Farmers Market Bucks allowed per household,” continued Harris.

Over a dozen vendors will be on site with fresh fruits, vegetables, and other seasonal food items, which will be available for purchase with the $25 Kaiser Permanente sponsored Farmers Market Bucks.

“The Farmers Market Bucks can be used at any vendor. They’ll be able to purchase fresh squeezed orange juice, raw honey, hummus, in-season fruits, and vegetables. It brings more options for people to purchase fresh ingredients from local farmers. When you come to get a free turkey, you’re also getting an opportunity to purchase fresh ingredients and help farmers to remain farmers,” said Rialto City Clerk Barbara McGee.

“Thank you to our sponsors, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., NSG Transportation, IEHP, Active Helping Hands Leadership Academy, Healthy Rialto, and San Bernardino County Public Health. Thank you to Barbara McGee for partnering with Never Stop Grinding Impact and making our 3rd annual turkey drive even more impactful. Remember, when we all work together the community is impacted positively,” concluded Harris. To register for the turkey giveaway, visit nsgimpact.eventbrite.com.