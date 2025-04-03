Victoria Li Wins 47th Annual Riverside County Spelling Bee After 23 Rounds of Competition

Twenty-seven nervous Riverside County spellers competed in the 47th edition of the Riverside County Spelling Bee that lasted for 3.5 hours on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Held at the Riverside County Office of Education Conference Center, the event continued for 23 rounds until Victoria Li correctly spelled “denigratory” in the 22nd round, and then accurately spelled “tersanctus” in the 23rd round—a word defined as a hymn or invocation praising God as the thrice-holy deity.

The 6th-grade student from the Philistine Rondo School of Discovery in the Corona-Norco Unified School District will now represent Riverside County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland from May 25 to May 31, 2025.

“I can’t wait to go back to school and show everyone my trophy,” an excited Victoria announced after the awards ceremony.

“I’d like to congratulate all the students who participated in this year’s Riverside County Spelling Bee. These students showed preparation and poise, and they should be proud of their accomplishments,” said Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Edwin Gomez. “We wish Victoria the best of luck as she represents all of Riverside County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.”

“Profess Adhikari, an 8th grade student from Springs Charter Schools finished second, while a four-way tie for third included Alexa Magaña Aguilera from Coachella Valley Unified School District, Lucas Trinh from Lake Elsinore Unified School District, Jason Xie from Murrieta Valley Unified School District, and Kiyara Gunawardena from Temecula Valley Unified School District.