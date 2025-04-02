Two San Bernardino brothers are behind bars on $1 million bail each following a violent drive-by shooting that left two teenage boys critically wounded in the 800 block of West Olive Street last month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department just announced.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 3, after the victims were involved in a verbal dispute with two Hispanic males inside a white Volkswagen Golf hatchback. Moments later, multiple shots were fired, striking both juveniles several times before the suspects fled the scene, investigators said.

Responding deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station found the teens suffering from gunshot wounds and initiated an investigation into the attempted murder.

Detectives later identified the suspects as Raul Martinez Jr., 22, and his younger brother Bryan Martinez, 18, both residents of San Bernardino. Arrest warrants were issued for both on charges of attempted murder under Penal Code 664/187(a) and assault with a firearm under Penal Code 245(a)(2).

Nearly four weeks later, on Sunday, March 30, deputies located Raul during a routine traffic stop and found him in possession of a loaded firearm. He was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant and a new weapons violation.

The following day, on Monday, March 31, members of the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division and Central Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the Martinez brothers’ residence. Bryan was located at the home and arrested without incident.

Both suspects were booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

Authorities have not disclosed the current condition of the victims, who remain unidentified due to their age.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.

The investigation remains ongoing.