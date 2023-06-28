On June 21, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., an unidentified Caucasian male was brought to a local hospital. The patient reportedly was found at a 7-11 in San Bernardino. The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him. Below is a general description of the patient; anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to call: 909-685-5922.

Sex: Male

Race/Ethnicity: Caucasian

Approximate age: 25-34 (approximately)

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown (with brown beard)

Height: 5’11” (approximately)

Weight: 198 pounds (approximately)

Other descriptive information: Large tattoo on upper right arm (tattoo includes LA symbol, a skeleton and wings)