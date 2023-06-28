June 30, 2023

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

ALERT: Dignity Health of San Bernardino Needs Publics Help Identifying Unknown Patient

1 min read
1 day ago Community News

On June 21, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., an unidentified Caucasian male was brought to a local hospital. The patient reportedly was found at a 7-11 in San Bernardino. The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him. Below is a general description of the patient; anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to call: 909-685-5922.

Sex: Male
Race/Ethnicity: Caucasian
Approximate age: 25-34 (approximately)
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown (with brown beard)
Height: 5’11” (approximately)
Weight: 198 pounds (approximately)
Other descriptive information: Large tattoo on upper right arm (tattoo includes LA symbol, a skeleton and wings)

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

San Bernardino Symphony’s Magical Concert Under The Stars with Fireworks at SBVC July 1st

13 hours ago IECN Staff
3 min read

San Bernardino Councilmember’s Abrupt Departure Ignites Rent Control Firestorm During Public Meeting 

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

Realicore Real Estate Turns Dozens of Empty Commercial Buildings Into Operating Businesses in Downtown San Bernardino, Elevating Walkability

1 day ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

2 min read

San Bernardino Symphony’s Magical Concert Under The Stars with Fireworks at SBVC July 1st

13 hours ago IECN Staff
1 min read

ALERT: Dignity Health of San Bernardino Needs Publics Help Identifying Unknown Patient

1 day ago Community News
3 min read

San Bernardino Councilmember’s Abrupt Departure Ignites Rent Control Firestorm During Public Meeting 

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

Realicore Real Estate Turns Dozens of Empty Commercial Buildings Into Operating Businesses in Downtown San Bernardino, Elevating Walkability

1 day ago Manny Sandoval

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record