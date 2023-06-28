ALERT: Dignity Health of San Bernardino Needs Publics Help Identifying Unknown Patient1 min read
On June 21, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., an unidentified Caucasian male was brought to a local hospital. The patient reportedly was found at a 7-11 in San Bernardino. The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him. Below is a general description of the patient; anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to call: 909-685-5922.
Sex: Male
Race/Ethnicity: Caucasian
Approximate age: 25-34 (approximately)
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown (with brown beard)
Height: 5’11” (approximately)
Weight: 198 pounds (approximately)
Other descriptive information: Large tattoo on upper right arm (tattoo includes LA symbol, a skeleton and wings)
Subscribe
To Our Newsletter
Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.
Thank you for the support!
You have Successfully Subscribed!
Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record