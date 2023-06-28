San Bernardino Councilmember’s Abrupt Departure Ignites Rent Control Firestorm During Public Meeting 

A seemingly simple discussion regarding rent control within the San Bernardino City Council spiraled into a contentious debate, igniting controversy and illuminating the city’s deep divisions over housing policy in early June.

Councilmember Kimberly Calvin raised concerns about the city’s rising rents and the proportion of residents who are renters. “We hear from our community members that they are struggling, and we’ve recently learned that the average price for a studio apartment in San Bernardino is $1,505 a month,” she said. “The city staff provided us with all of the statistics and information to make an informed decision; why wouldn’t we take the time to look into what they’re providing us? Fifty-eight percent of the city are renters. We’re contributing to our homelessness by not helping out with rent control.”

However, the meeting took a turn when Councilmember Sandra Ibarra left the dais moments before the consent calendar, five hours into the session. This prompted Mayor Helen Tran to ask the City Clerk whether Ibarra would be returning. The City Clerk stated that Ibarra would be deemed absent due to her departure.

Before anyone could further address Ibarra’s absence or even discuss the item, Councilmember Theodore Sanchez swiftly moved to deny both rent control proposals on the table, which can be seen on video via the city’s website.

Calvin criticized Ibarra’s sudden departure, arguing that her absence allowed the vote to go 3-2 against the resolution and potential rent stability ordinance, “She didn’t return to the dais until the meeting closed out. If she voted yes, it would have been a 3-3 tie, and the mayor would have been the tiebreaker,” Calvin pointed out.

Sanchez, Councilmember Juan Figueroa, and Mayor Pro Tem Fred Shorett voted no, while Calvin and Councilmember Ben Reynoso voted yes, and Councilmember Damon Alexander had a planned absence.

In response to IECN’s inquiry regarding leaving the dias during a meeting, City of San Bernardino Public Information Officer Jeff Kraus clarified, “There is no policy. If a council member gets up and leaves, we continue. They are considered absent if they are not at the dais, but if we know they are returning, we can go to recess.”

In a text message to IECN after the meeting, Ibarra said she abruptly left the dais due to health-related concerns.

She later took to social media, posting on Facebook at 2:30 am that night to address accusations from Councilmember Ben Reynoso that she was “hiding” from the vote. “Unfortunately, I have to make this post, but it has to be vocalized,” Ibarra wrote. “The times I miss council meetings are mainly due to health, but having a colleague [Reynoso] accuse me of hiding was disrespectful and unprofessional. I will remain calm and focused at the dais when I vote, and if I have to step away to look after my health, I will.”

This incident has thrust the issue of rent control back into the spotlight, underscoring the city’s urgent need to address the growing housing crisis, with 58 percent of the city being renters. The city council had previously raised the prospect of establishing a local “Tenants Bill of Rights” in October 2021 and had discussed the Tenant Protection Act of 2019 in November 2022. The aim was to provide varying levels of tenant protection while considering potential impacts on the city.

Despite the strife within the council, the debate over rent control continues, with the potential to significantly impact the lives of San Bernardino’s renters and the city’s overall health.

The tension and controversy stirred by this discussion highlights the pressing importance of addressing housing affordability and stability in San Bernardino and beyond. This task remains challenging for the divided city council, but the community that voted them in has trust that they will get it right.