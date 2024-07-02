Dr. G’s Patriotic Pizza Party Unites Community for Independence Day Celebration

By Nick Zupkofska, community submission

Last week, a large group of friends and supporters gathered at Pizzadilly Restaurant to celebrate the Fourth of July at Dr. G’s Red, White, and Blue Pizza Party. Over 40 attendees joined Dr. G for an hour filled with delicious pizza, friendship, cake, and of course, G-stories of shared experiences and successes.

The event began with an opening prayer, followed by Kash Jordan leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Dr. G then played the national anthem on the trumpet. Guests arrived punctually, donning smiles and eager to take pictures with Dr. G, who hosted the event dressed as Uncle Sam.

This gathering offered a relaxing, friendly time to unwind after a long day at work, share among friends, and celebrate the nation’s freedoms. The theme was Independence Day, and attendees wore a variety of red, white, and blue outfits.

“This was an awesome gathering,” said June Hughes, a regular at Dr. G’s CITY TALK meetings. She spoke about Dr. G’s community bougainvillea garden. Linda Hanson recounted several outings she and her husband Mel joined with Dr. G for his weekly clean-up program. Eloy Sanchez, Coordinator of the Immaculate Church Dinner Hour ministry, noted Dr. G’s contributions to the ministry, including food distribution and administrative help. The event’s atmosphere was positive and pleasant, making for a wholesome community experience. “We had a great time,” said Sienna Fernandez, who attended with her mother, Veronica. Dr. G sponsored Sienna as a candidate for the recent Miss Teen Pageant at Colton High School. They came to support Dr. G and learn more about the community.

Shirwin and Denise, the new owners of Pizzadilly Restaurant, were excellent hosts, having everything ready by 6:05 p.m. to allow time for the prayer, Pledge, and national anthem. “This event was great for people to relax and celebrate,” said Alex Gago, a close friend and neighbor of Dr. G.

The gathering aimed to celebrate the nation’s Independence with good friends, food, and vibes. There was no formal agenda or business, just friends enjoying each other’s company. “Everything is positive,” said Yaneth Murillo, who brought her three children to Dr. G’s birthday celebration. “They had a great time, love seeing Dr. G, and like to take pictures with him.”

Known widely in the community, Dr. G maintains close contact with residents, always willing to help and roll up his sleeves. Congratulations to Dr. G on another successful and positive community event. May he continue to be blessed with good friends, supportive family, and community support as a dedicated servant of Jesus for the benefit of all.