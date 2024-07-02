Riverside Montessori Academy Celebrates WASC Accreditation & New Playground with First-Ever Community Open House

This summer marks a historic moment for Riverside Montessori Academy (RIVMA) as it hosts its first-ever public Open House events. Scheduled for July 24 and July 25 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, these events will take place at both their Pachappa and Indiana locations. The Open House events provide a unique opportunity for the entire community to discover the vibrant educational environment that has been a cornerstone of Riverside for nearly four decades.

For 38 years, RIVMA has been more than just a school; it has been a nurturing space where young minds flourish and families find a supportive community. The upcoming Open House events will offer a glimpse into what makes the academy unique. Visitors will have the chance to meet dedicated staff, explore classrooms, and learn about the Montessori approach that has successfully shaped thousands of young learners from Riverside and neighboring communities.

The community Open House events are in celebration of two recent and significant achievements for the school. RIVMA recently earned accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) this past Spring, affirming its commitment to excellence in education and childcare. This accreditation is a testament to RIVMA’s relentless pursuit of high standards and quality in all aspects of its programs.

Additionally, the Pachappa campus has unveiled a brand-new playground, designed to enhance students’ outdoor play experiences. This new addition not only provides a safe and fun environment for physical activity, but also supports the holistic development central to the Montessori philosophy.

“As a family, no decision is more important than choosing a school for your child. When a child is a part of our school, we honor the confidence and trust parents place in our hands and take on this role with care and responsibility,” said Dr. Amila Chandrapala, Executive Director of Riverside Montessori Academy.

RIVMA’s history in Riverside is rich and deeply rooted. From its early days to now, the mission has always been to offer an exceptional Montessori education that fosters the social, emotional, and intellectual growth of students. The programs, ranging from Preschool to 4th grade, are designed to create a robust and equitable learning experience for all children.

As these milestones are celebrated, new families are warmly welcomed to join the community. The Open House events are the perfect opportunity for prospective parents and students to see the vibrant learning environments and understand the values driving the educational approach.

Riverside Montessori Academy looks forward to welcoming the community to the Open House events, taking place from 6 PM to 8 PM on July 24 at 6200 Pachappa Drive and on July 25 at 7141 Indiana Avenue in Riverside, CA.

For more information and to RVSP, visit them on the web at www.RiversideMontessoriAcademy.com or call 951-533-8119.