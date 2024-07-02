Celebrate Independence Day with Free and Low-Cost Events Around the Inland Empire

We’ve gathered all the information you need for free and low-cost Fourth of July events happening around the Inland Empire. From symphony concerts to fireworks shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Check out the details below to plan your perfect Independence Day celebration!

San Bernardino – Symphony Under the Stars

The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Anthony Parnther, will host its annual “Symphony Under the Stars” concert, “America, the Beautiful.”

Location: San Bernardino Valley College’s football field, 701 S Mt Vernon Ave, San Bernardino

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Saturday, July 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature a grand fireworks display and a world record-breaking piccolo performance. The concert includes music from “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Wiz,” and “Wicked,” along with traditional patriotic pieces, culminating in Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. Arrive at 5 p.m. for SUMMERFEST, which offers information on Veterans Resource Center, educational opportunities, children’s activities, campus tours, and food trucks. Tickets range from $10 for general admission to $100 for reserved seating and can be purchased online or by phone.

San Bernardino – Inland Empire 66ers Baseball Game and Fireworks Show

Enjoy a thrilling baseball game followed by a spectacular fireworks show as the Inland Empire 66ers face off against the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Location: San Manuel Stadium, 280 S E St, San Bernardino

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday, July 4, 2024 Time: 6:35 p.m.

Tickets start at $12. The event features a Red, White, and BBQ Special where for $15, each person receives a ticket to the game and delicious food. This event is coined as the largest fireworks extravaganza in the Inland Empire.

Rialto – Fourth of July Celebration

Join the City of Rialto for a spectacular Fourth of July celebration at Jerry Eaves Park.

Location: Jerry Eaves Park, 1485 N. Ayala Dr.

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday, July 4, 2024 Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will feature live music by the Best of Everything Band, fireworks, games, giveaways, and delicious food from local vendors. Pre-sale tickets are available for $30, which include a parking pass and five wristbands. Individual wristbands are also available for $5 pre-sale and $7 on the day of the event. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., so bring your chairs and blankets for a day of family fun.

Redlands – Sylvan Park Activities

Redlands’ Fourth of July festivities kick off at Sylvan Park with live music, games, food, and booths from local vendors.

Location: Sylvan Park, 601 N University St, Redlands

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday, July 4, 2024 Time: Activities start at 9 a.m.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by a full day of entertainment featuring performances by DaBandRocksss and the 4th of July Band. Enjoy a variety of activities and food throughout the day.

Redlands – Fireworks Show

The celebration continues with a fireworks show at Moore Middle School, one of the largest in the Inland Empire.

Location: Moore Middle School, 1550 E Highland Ave, Redlands

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday, July 4, 2024 Time: Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

The event features a flag ceremony, national anthem, live music by Curtiss Allen Jr., skydivers, airplane flyovers, food vendors, and a beergarten. Tickets for the fireworks show are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Riverside – Fourth of July Spectacular

The City of Riverside invites the community to celebrate Independence Day with a spectacular fireworks display at two locations.

Location: La Sierra Park (5215 La Sierra Ave.) and Mt. Rubidoux (5000 Tequesquite Ave.)

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday, July 4, 2024 Time: Fireworks at 9 p.m.

This free event encourages spectators to bring blankets and refreshments to enjoy the show. Note that Carlson Dog Park and Mt. Rubidoux will be closed all day on July 4th, and La Sierra Park will have limited access starting July 3rd at 5 p.m. The City reminds residents that fireworks are illegal within city limits and urges the community to report any illegal use.

Enjoy the festivities and celebrate Independence Day with your community at these exciting events across the Inland Empire!