Dr. Kim Carter-Tillman Named 2025 National Remarkable Woman of the Year

The 2025 Remarkable Women program celebrated an extraordinary milestone as Dr. Kimberly Carter-Tillman was named the National Remarkable Woman of the Year. Dr. Carter-Tillman, who represented KTLA as their local finalist, joined 124 other remarkable women from across the nation for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Los Angeles, where they experienced the glamour of Hollywood while being recognized for their contributions to their communities.

The finalists, selected from more than 200 Nexstar Media Group owned or partner stations across 116 U.S. markets, were treated to a special Hollywood experience. The group enjoyed accommodations at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, a poolside reception catered by Wolfgang Puck, and a special “Remarkable Women” presentation.

A highlight of the experience included a visit to Warner Bros. Studios, where the 125 Remarkable Women were invited as special guests to The Jennifer Hudson Show. The women were welcomed warmly and had the opportunity to be part of the show’s audience during a taping.

Dr. Carter-Tillman’s exceptional work clearly stood out among the impressive group of finalists, specifically for what she is doing to transform women from economic dependents to economic leaders through entrepreneurship and supportive housing. She was first selected as one of the five regional finalists, each of whom received $5,000 towards a charity of their choice. Ultimately, Dr. Carter-Tillman was crowned the National Remarkable Woman of the Year, receiving the grand prize of $25,000 from the Nexstar Charitable Foundation for her designated charity.

The announcement was made during the one-hour “Remarkable Women” special which aired on The CW Network on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers who missed the special can find more information about Dr. Carter-Tillman’s achievements and the program on their local Nexstar station websites.