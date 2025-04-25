Five-time Grammy winners The Avila Brothers Host RUSD’s RITZ Gala, April 26

An evening of magic, music, and mesmerizing student performances awaits at the Rialto Unified School District’s 19th Annual RITZ Student Gala Fundraiser on Saturday, April 26, at Wilmer Amina Carter High School from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year’s RITZ Gala promises to be a truly unforgettable affair, headlined by special guest hosts the Avila Brothers — five-time Grammy Award-winning producers and proud alumni of the Rialto Unified School District. But the Avila Brothers won’t be the only stars on stage.

Far from it.

The 2025 RITZ (Rialto Incredible Talent Zone) Gala is set to dazzle with an eclectic lineup featuring a magician, a gymnast, a sister guitar duo, singers, dancers, violist, pianist, and a variety of student performance groups representing the incredible depth of talent across RUSD’s schools and grade levels.

The Avila Brothers follow in the footsteps of last year’s headliners, the legendary female hip-hop group J.J. Fad, another group of distinguished RUSD alumni. San Bernardino 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., sponsored the return of J.J. Fad last year. This year’s hosts, the multi-talented production duo of Issiah “IZ” Avila and Bobby “Ahvlah” Ross Avila recently made history as the first Mexican Americans to musically produce a Super Bowl Halftime Show, teaming up with Usher for his acclaimed 2024 performance. Their return to Rialto marks a full-circle moment in a storied career that includes collaborations with icons such as Usher, Michael Jackson, Earth, Wind and Fire, Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson, and Chaka Khan.

The Brothers who attended Kolb, Frisbie middle schools, also attended Preston, Myers and Trapp Elementary School. “We’re coming back home to an epic night at the RITZ,” said Issiah, who graduated from Eisenhower High School. Bobby Ross graduated from Zupanic High School.Both felt nostalgic for the City they called home and school district which brought them back to many fun memories.

Tickets are available at: ritz.rialtousd.org and are selling fast. General Admission is $35, while Premiere Access — which includes preferred seating and backstage access to meet the Avila Brothers (Grammy Award in tow!) is $100.

In addition to live performances, the Gala will include hosted appetizers and the ever-popular Silent Auction Baskets, offering guests the chance to bid on exciting themed collections — all while supporting a meaningful cause.

Behind the glamour and applause, the RITZ Gala benefits the Sharing Our Love Foundation, a nonprofit that directly supports Rialto USD students and families. Over the past 18 years, the event has raised more than $500,000, funding educational programs and providing critical resources across the District.

Carter High School student Isis Juliet Wilson performs during the 2024 RITZ Gala. The Rialto Unified School District’s annual RITZ Gala takes place April 26 at Carter High School and features an eclectic lineup of student talent representing the depth of talent across RUSD schools and grade levels.

The Avila Brothers recently appeared on RUSD’s Bridge Podcast, which can be viewed on YouTube or streamed on all podcast platforms, to promote the Gala alongside Interim Superintendent Dr. Judy D. White. The duo credits their success to the work ethic instilled during their time growing up in Rialto and said they view this homecoming as an opportunity to give back.

“Throughout our journey, what we’ve been able to find is that music is a gift,” said Issiah Avila. “Creativity is a gift. One of the things that my brother and I are really passionate about is making sure we are in a place to share the information. It all starts with the information. You have talent, you have skill, you have a craft. You need a roadmap. You need an outlet.”

Bobby Ross Avila, who launched his music career in Rialto at age 12 and signed with RCA Records, said creativity and education are deeply linked, which is why the duo is passionate about giving back.

“For me, imagination is education,” Bobby Ross Avila said during the podcast. “While we have the opportunity and the platform to be that voice, we have to. We have to give back.”

For 19 years, Syeda Jafri, in Communication/Media Services team, has led the largest student Gala, which has raised over $550,000 for RUSD classroom teachers, students and families. Gala Co-Chair Ricardo Carlos, Edith Ortiz and Matthew Peters (also three RUSD parents) join Gala Committee Members Treasurer Nicole Albiso, Talent Director Sandra Cordasco, Silent Auction Basket Chair Laura Lewis, Tand Decor Chair Elizabeth Moreno, Members Cherlynn Turan, Armando Urteaga, Natasha Harris, Dr. Tina Lingenfelter, Joseph Williams and Derek Harris in bringing the “Rialto Grammys” to Carter High School.

“The RITZ belongs to everyone who has embraced the support of our deserving students, classroom teachers,” smiled Jafri. “This year, we tip our Ritz Hat off to our top sponsors: San Bernardino 45th District Assemblymember James Ramos, San Bernardino Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., San Bernardino Community College District Board and Chancellor Diana Rodriquez, San Bernardino County Superintendent Ted Alejandre, Rialto Mayor Joe Baca, LegalShield, Kaiser Permanente and Little Munchkins and this generous list of sponsors keeps growing. We thank the parents who brought their children to rehearsals for weeks for this big night. We don’t have to look too far to find exceptional talent, it’s right here in Rialto USD. It will be a dazzling show, with our Grammy decorated alumnis, The Avila Brother will be bringing the brightest talents to center stage. It will be wonderful to observe from the theater seats. We look forward to the RITZ!.”

As the lights dim and the curtain rises, the RITZ Gala continues its tradition of spotlighting student achievement while honoring the impact of the arts in education. With the Avila Brothers returning home to host, this year’s celebration offers a unique moment of reflection, recognition, and community pride.