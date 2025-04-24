Bug Out at The Riverside Insect Fair Saturday

The 11th Annual Riverside Insect Fair returns to downtown Riverside on Saturday, April 26, with Hercules Beetles, fuzzy Tarantulas and pencil-thin Walking Sticks. Join us at the Main Library on Mission Inn Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Insect Fair, hosted by the City of Riverside and the UC Riverside Entomology Graduate Student Association, gives the Southern California community a glimpse into how insects impact our lives.

The event includes a butterfly tent ($3 per adult and $1 per child) and live art demonstrations by local artists. Chef Dana Roa will be returning with bug filled recipes for visitors to try.

Guests will experience the world of insects as they play pollinator games, enter a butterfly tent, and meet exotic bugs. With more than 40 booths and countless scientists, guests are encouraged to bring their inquisitive minds and questions.

UC Riverside scientists from the Graduate School of Entomology will display interactive exhibits of current research and challenge visitors to become research partners as they count the little critters through a microscope. For students who are interested in STEM careers or just want to know more about an insect in the yard, the Fair is a fun learning opportunity.

The Insect Fair will also feature crafts and learning tools, live art demonstrations, entertainment, books and jewelry, and experts to answer those pesky questions about the creepy crawly critters found around us.

For more information: 951-313-7541 or www.riversideca.gov