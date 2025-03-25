NSG Impact Boxing & Community Center Opens in Rialto with Support from Champion Deontay Wilder and Local Leaders

NSG Impact Boxing & Community Center officially opened its doors Saturday, March 22, with a ribbon cutting attended by heavyweight boxing legend Deontay Wilder and several Rialto city officials, marking a major milestone for founder Darious Harris and his mission to uplift local youth through sport, education, and mental wellness.

Held at 898 W. Rialto Ave., the grand opening drew a large crowd, including Mayor Joe Baca Sr., Councilmembers Andy Carrizales and Edward Montoya Jr., and members of the police and fire departments.

“NSG Impact is continuously working to make Rialto a stronger community,” said Councilmember Carrizales. “This center is undoubtedly going to elevate the organization’s reach—allowing them the bandwidth to positively impact even more youth in our city.”

For Harris, a Golden Gloves champion himself, undefeated professional boxer, and certified USA Boxing coach, the moment was five years in the making. After securing the site in December 2024, Harris and his team quickly transformed the 1,300-square-foot facility into a fully outfitted boxing and community center, complete with speed bags, heavy bags, weights, a stairmaster, treadmill, and classroom equipment for workshops.

“It was surreal seeing everyone get up there—Deontay, the police department, the fire department—and the support from the city was incredible,” said Harris. “We stand for doing right by the people, and this is just the beginning.”

Wilder’s attendance was a show of personal support, not a publicity stunt. “Me and Deontay are like brothers from another mother,” Harris said. “I told him I was having a grand opening and he just came. We didn’t have to pay him. It was cool to bring a heavyweight champion to Rialto—I don’t think that’s ever happened.”

The champion also made a bold gesture during the event, pledging to double all donations made that day. Councilmember Montoya contributed $1,000, with Mayor Baca, Councilmember Carrizales, and Karla Perez each committing to match the amount.

Beyond boxing, NSG Impact is broadening its reach with programs tailored to youth development and family engagement. Harris is launching a three-month financial literacy series in partnership with Chase Bank, teaching teens and young adults about credit building and money management. The center will also host Sunday creative sessions with the group Curls, Quails, and Crowns, and will begin offering Social Emotional Learning (SEL) classes—including anti-bullying curriculum—in the coming weeks.

Deontay Wilder and Rialto city officials join Darious Harris during the ribbon cutting of NSG Impact Boxing & Community Center, celebrating the launch of a new community resource aimed at empowering local youth through sport and education.

“Boxing taught me how to relax under pressure and deal with the worst situations. That’s what I want to pass on,” said Harris. “We’re helping kids strengthen their mental health, build self-love, and believe in themselves.”

NSG Impact currently serves students at Kesler, Rialto, Kolb, Frisbie, and Jehue Middle Schools. While the school-based SEL programs are non-contact, the new facility gives students a chance to explore amateur boxing in a safe, USA Boxing-certified environment.

“It was great for me to meet the parents, and for them to see open sparring,” Harris said. “Now if their kids want to really pursue boxing, they have a location to train and compete.”

In February 2025, the Rialto Police Department honored Harris as its 2025 Citizen of the Year for his consistent dedication to community service. Under his leadership, NSG Impact has hosted free dental and vision clinics—including eyeglass distribution and extractions—along with annual backpack drives and toy giveaways, distributing more than 5,000 toys each year.

Looking ahead, Harris plans to partner with San Bernardino County Behavioral Health to reduce youth recidivism, expand staffing, and ultimately move into a larger facility to serve more families.

“We already have a waitlist,” he said. “Now that we have the center, the goal is to tackle that waitlist—and make sure every kid is served.”

For more information or to sign up for youth or adult classes, visit neverstopgrindingimpact.org or nsgboxing.com.