On October 15, 2024, at around 7:45 p.m., Riverside Police Officers responded to a home in the 8700 block of Sylvan Drive, in the Arlanza neighborhood, following reports that a resident had not been seen or heard from for several days. During the initial investigation, officers learned that one of the occupants had made statements claiming he killed his roommate. That occupant was detained, and a search of the property revealed a possible crime scene in the backyard.

Due to the suspicious circumstances, detectives from the department’s Robbery – Homicide Unit, along with specialists from the Forensics Unit, responded to assist with the investigation. Riverside Sheriff’s cadaver canines also aided.

The cadaver dogs alerted to freshly disturbed soil in the backyard. As detectives began digging the area, they found human remains. The Riverside Sheriff-Coroner’s Office responded to complete the recovery from the makeshift grave, identifying the victim as 31-year-old Bradley Minder of Riverside.

Detectives arrested 48-year-old Richard Thomas Martinez of Riverside and later booked him into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder. He is currently being held without bail.

Their preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect are roommates. During an altercation, the suspect killed Mr. Minder then buried his body in the backyard of their home.

This investigation is still ongoing and there are no other details at this time. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Ricky Barajas at (951) 353-7213 or EBarajas@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Richard Glover at (951) 353-7134 or RGlover@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can download the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app and utilize the “Send a Message” feature to share the information. The mobile app can be downloaded at APPLE or ANDROID.