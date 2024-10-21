October 23, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Detectives Arrest Riverside Man After Discovering Murder Victim Buried in Backyard, Roommate Dead

2 min read
2 days ago Community News
Mugshot of alleged murderer

Richard Thomas Martinez is accused of killing his roommate and burying the body in their backyard. Photo by Riverside Police Department / Facebook

On October 15, 2024, at around 7:45 p.m., Riverside Police Officers responded to a home in the 8700 block of Sylvan Drive, in the Arlanza neighborhood, following reports that a resident had not been seen or heard from for several days. During the initial investigation, officers learned that one of the occupants had made statements claiming he killed his roommate. That occupant was detained, and a search of the property revealed a possible crime scene in the backyard.

Due to the suspicious circumstances, detectives from the department’s Robbery – Homicide Unit, along with specialists from the Forensics Unit, responded to assist with the investigation.  Riverside Sheriff’s cadaver canines also aided.

The cadaver dogs alerted to freshly disturbed soil in the backyard.  As detectives began digging the area, they found human remains. The Riverside Sheriff-Coroner’s Office responded to complete the recovery from the makeshift grave, identifying the victim as 31-year-old Bradley Minder of Riverside.

Detectives arrested 48-year-old Richard Thomas Martinez of Riverside and later booked him into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder.  He is currently being held without bail.

Their preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect are roommates.  During an altercation, the suspect killed Mr. Minder then buried his body in the backyard of their home.

This investigation is still ongoing and there are no other details at this time.  Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Ricky Barajas at (951) 353-7213 or EBarajas@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Richard Glover at (951) 353-7134 or RGlover@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can download the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app and utilize the “Send a Message” feature to share the information. The mobile app can be downloaded at APPLE or ANDROID.

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

SBPD’s Chief Goodman Criticizes ACLU & Highlights Prop 36 to Restore Safety in San Bernardino

1 week ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

San Bernardino Police Department Discusses Call Response Prioritization and Improved Response Times at Coffee with a Cop

1 week ago Manny Sandoval
1 min read

California Baptist University Reports Record Enrollment for 24th Year in a Row

2 weeks ago Community News

You may have missed

1 min read

Colton City Council Honors Serrano Nursery for 30 Years of Business Excellence

9 hours ago Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González)
5 min read

San Bernardino Renters Call for Tenant Rights Amid Housing Crisis, Demand Community Benefits for Downtown Redevelopment

9 hours ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

AB 2033 Signed Into Law as Groundbreaking Legislation Expands EBT Access to Tackle Student Hunger Across California College Campuses

1 day ago Community News
A live filmmaking event kickoff ceremony 3 min read

Epic 48-Hour Challenge: IE Filmmakers to Premiere Films on Big Screen Oct. 23 at Regal Ontario, Public Invited

1 day ago Manny Sandoval

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record