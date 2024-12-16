Fontana Unified Announces Timeline, Plans to Modernize Fontana Middle School’s Historic Campus

Fontana Unified School District will modernize Fontana Middle School’s nearly century-old campus with a phased construction project that aims to enhance campus safety by demolishing and replacing the school’s two-story L Building.

Fontana Middle School’s L Building has been closed for the entire 2024-25 school year after being deemed unusable due to the presence of hazardous materials in May 2024. The first half of the school’s revitalization will begin with the removal of hazardous materials from the L Building during the District’s 2024-25 winter break. Demolition of the building will start during the 2025 spring break before its completion in summer 2025, along with enhancements to the school’s entrance.

“While the building holds cherished memories for our school community, it no longer meets today’s educational requirements, the Americans with Disabilities Act law, and has experienced significant wear and tear,” Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “For the safety of our students, staff, and community, we have made the decision to remove the building and proceed with the construction of a new two-story facility.”

Fontana Middle School is the oldest school still in use in Fontana Unified after first opening as Fontana Junior High School in September 1928. The school’s L Building project will be funded by Fontana Unified’s Measure C bond, which passed in November 2006.

“We understand the historical meaning and importance of Fontana Middle School for not only the community-at-large but for all the alumni who have come through this school over the last 96 years,” Fontana Middle School Principal Marco Garcia said. “At the same time, as Fontana has grown in these past decades, the school definitely needs to be modernized to meet the needs of our students and community.”

Garcia said he is looking forward to new construction coming to Fontana Middle School because of the impact it can have on students.

“There is excitement whenever anything brand new comes to a campus, it brings a sense of pride and ownership for the students,” Garcia said. “It can create a sense of belonging because students are going to have a stronger connection to a brand-new structure.”

While a timeline for construction of the new two-story L Building has not been set, Fontana Unified staff is collaborating with state agencies to fast-track the project.

“There is a concerted effort to make sure changes are coming in the next couple months or years,” Garcia said. “The right people are in place in leadership at the District office, with Superintendent Inbody and her cabinet working to get this project done.”

The District is also in the process of planning a commemorative event to celebrate Fontana Middle School’s rich history with the community, with more details to be released at a later date.

“Throughout the process, we are remaining mindful of Fontana Middle School’s rich history and we are doing everything possible to expedite the process while ensuring it is completed safely and efficiently,” Inbody said. “This project is designed to honor our past while building a brighter future for our students by providing a safe, inclusive, and innovative learning environment that reflects Fontana Unified’s commitment to educational excellence.”