Fontana will build 106 more affordable housing units by 2027

Fontana Courtplace, a new, two-phased affordable housing community, is underway in the City of Fontana with a $4 million federal investment secured by Congresswoman Norma Torres to transform a vacant lot into a developable property.



The first phase of Fontana Courtplace will consist of 50 affordable apartments across two residential buildings and include community gathering spaces, a children’s playground, multipurpose room, learning center, secure bike room, laundry facilities, residential parking spaces and resident health and wellness services and programs. Each building will be all-electric with solar panel installation on the building roofs. Construction is expected to be completed in mid to late 2027.

Torres’ $4 million support funded the project. Phase II will expand development of an additional 56 units, for a complete community totaling 106 units.

The housing apartment units will have amenities including a leasing office, clubroom, trash room in building 2 and laundry room in building 1, a Tot-Lot and landscaped areas. Photo by City of Fontana

“Every family deserves a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home,” said Torres. “I was proud to secure $4 million in federal funding for the Courtplace Housing Development to build more housing that working families can afford. These 106 new affordable homes will mean greater stability and opportunity for families here in Fontana. This groundbreaking shows what we can accomplish when federal and local partners work together to invest in our communities, lower housing costs, and ensure more Inland Empire families can afford to live in the communities they call home.”



Related California, in partnership with LaBarge Industries and Foundation for Affordable Housing, is partnering with the City of Fontana for its ninth affordable housing development to ensure safe, quality housing with residential services for those who will call Fontana Courtplace home, according to the city.



“The support from Congresswoman Norma Torres helps turn building plans into real homes for Fontana residents,” Mayor Acquanetta Warren of the City of Fontana said. “Our community will have more opportunities to find safe and affordable housing. When our residents have stable housing, they can lead more fulfilling lives.”

These public-private partnerships are essential in addressing the state’s affordable housing shortage, according to Ann Silverberg, President and CEO of Related California Affordable.

“This groundbreaking is a significant step forward in addressing Fontana’s affordable housing needs and creating a more equitable and inclusive community for all,” said Ann Silverberg, President and CEO of Related California Affordable.

Torres, City of Fontana, Related California and partners celebrated this milestone with a groundbreaking Wednesday, August 26.