Fontana Unified Elementary School Wins Jostens Epic School Revamp Contest, $150,000 Prize Package

Chaparral Academy of Technology students erupted in cheers, waving glow sticks as balloons and lively music filled the air as the announcement was made that their school won the Jostens Epic School Revamp Contest, which comes with a prize package valued up to $150,000.

A panel of judges named Chaparral Academy the grand-prize winner of the Jostens second annual Epic School Revamp contest, giving the school access to a team of identity and culture experts that will work with faculty and students on a rebranding. The school will soon be transformed with new murals, banners, and other vibrant visuals that refresh the campus while embodying the essence of the Roadrunner spirit.

“Our main goal is to create a school environment where students and staff feel loved, supported, and inspired,” said Chaparral Academy Principal Tim McCaffrey, who attended the school as a student and is in his sixth school year as a principal in Fontana Unified but first at Chaparral. “We want every wall, hallway, and interaction to reflect our shared story—a journey of growth, connection, and success, where everyone feels valued and motivated to thrive.”

As the Epic School Revamp Contest grand-prize winner, Chaparral Academy will receive a Renaissance Rally, where the refreshed identity and updated branding will be revealed and celebrated, in fall 2025. A committee of Chaparral staff, students, and parents – supported by Jostens team members – will create a unified vision of what it means to be a Roadrunner, which will guide the revamp.

Chaparral Academy shared the good news of the Epic School Revamp with students during an assembly on Dec. 20, 2024. The school entered the contest by submitting a compelling story, including a three-minute video, about how its community of students, staff, and families would benefit from the revamp.

The Epic School Revamp comes with a personal consultation with a Jostens Renaissance School Culture Expert, a Jostens SchoolMark consultation and implementation package, one year of Renaissance resources and support, and an all-expenses-paid trip to the Jostens Renaissance Global Conference, where educators can learn strategies to drive academic and cultural success, for six attendees.

Jostens named Chaparral Academy one of two finalists for the Epic School Revamp after a campus visit. The judges named the grand prize winner after the school provided a clear vision for the school’s transformation and shared its unique approach to fostering a culture of care and collaboration throughout the application process.

At the start of the 2024-25 school year, Chaparral Academy introduced the “Five A’s”—Aspiring, Artistic, Adaptable, Altruistic, and Achieving as its guiding principles for fostering a culture of success. They serve as the foundation of the school’s efforts to ensure every member of its community feels connected and empowered.

Chaparral Academy’s Epic School Revamp continues a trend of success for the school, which included achieving one of the District’s highest attendance rates for fall 2024. Chaparral also won three Computers, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (C-STEM) awards, including a C-STEM Distinguished School recognition, at the UC Davis C-STEM Conference in October 2023.

“This incredible achievement is a direct result of the passion, creativity, and dedication of Chaparral Academy’s students, staff, and families,” Fontana Unified Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “The Epic School Revamp will not only transform the campus physically but will also inspire a renewed sense of pride and belonging within the school community. We can’t wait to see what our Roadrunners will dream up through this process.”