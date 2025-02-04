West Valley Water District and Supervisor Jesse Armendarez Invest $100K in Fire Hydrant Installation

West Valley Water District (WVWD), in collaboration with San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, is taking proactive steps to install critical fire suppression infrastructure, ensuring their shared communities’ needs are met during emergencies.

“Thanks to the generous funding from Supervisor Armendarez, we will be able to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and preparedness of our customers,” said WVWD Board President Greg Young. “These new hydrants will fill critical gaps to ensure that our communities’ families, homes and livelihoods are protected.”

Supervisor Armendarez has committed up to $100,000 to the project to fund the installation of new fire hydrants throughout WVWD’s southern Fontana service area.

“Given the devastating fires we’re witnessing in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas, it’s clear that we must invest in critical infrastructure that enhances the safety of our communities,” said Supervisor Armendarez. “By partnering with West Valley Water District and funding the installation of new fire hydrants, we are ensuring that homes in this neighborhood are within the recommended distance for fire protection, allowing our firefighters to respond more quickly and effectively.”

WVWD crews will begin preparation immediately and installation is expected to be completed later this summer. Customers who may experience short-term impacts to their service during installation will be notified prior to the beginning of the project.

“This proactive step is essential in supporting our first responders and providing them with the tools they need to protect our residents. Our community’s safety is a priority, and we are committed to taking the necessary actions to safeguard it.” said Armendarez.

To learn more about how WVWD is investing in their communities, visit wvwd.org/projects.