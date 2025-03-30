Free Symphony Tickets Now Available to San Bernardino Library Card Holders

Those who have not had the opportunity to attend a San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra concert will now be able to go for free if they have a library card. The City of San Bernardino Public Library and the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra recently partnered to provide free concert vouchers to all library patrons.

“This collaboration with the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra aligns perfectly with our mission to support the community by providing access to a wide range of cultural experiences,” shared Library Director Ed Erjavek. “This partnership will connect patrons to an incredible San Bernardino institution, fostering a love for music that will resonate for years to come.”

Ticket certificates are available at all San Bernardino Library branches while supplies last. Each certificate is good for one ticket to a 2025 concert and multiple family members may obtain certificates providing each has a library card. There is a limit of one voucher per patron.

“We have designed our 96th season to inspire music lovers of all ages and interests and so we are particularly grateful to the San Bernardino Library system for this partnership designed to introduce orchestral music to even more in our community,” shared Symphony Executive Director Dr. Anne Viricel.

The Symphony will perform five concerts in 2025, most are matinees to accommodate greater family and senior participation. The season recently opened with a concert inclusive of works by Mendelssohn and Bizet. Future performances include the Symphony’s annual holiday concert, the annual concert under the stars with fireworks, a chamber concert, and an American jazz retrospective, as well as two concerts by the Symphony’s new Youth Orchestra in May and December.

Concluded Symphony Board of Directors President Donna Marie Minano, “We believe music should be a shared human experience available to all and so it is with great anticipation that we look forward to welcoming new audiences to our performances.”