Prom Extravaganza: Supporting Foster Youth for a Memorable High School Moment

San Bernardino County Children and Family Services (CFS) hosted its annual Prom Extravaganza on March 1 and 8, offering high school juniors and seniors in foster care essential resources to prepare for one of the most memorable nights of their high school experience. Organized by the CFS Independent Living Program (ILP), the event aimed to ensure youth in foster care could fully participate in prom.

Attendees received professional beauty and grooming services, including haircuts, hairstyling, and makeup applications from on-site beauticians and barbers. Participating professionals included Salon Success Academy, Resurrect Hair Extensions, Alma’s Make Up Team, Beehive, Red Carpet Ready Studio and Bridges Beauty, all of whom donated their time and expertise to ensure each attendee looked and felt their best.

Furthermore, the event featured interactive presentations offering valuable tips on finding affordable formalwear, planning for prom expenses and building confidence, all designed to prepare youth for prom and equip them with vital social and life skills. In addition, youth had the opportunity to connect with educational organizations such as NextUp, the EOP Renaissance Scholars Program, Rising Scholars and the Youth Action Project, which provided guidance on academic opportunities, career pathways and future planning.

To ensure every participant could attend prom feeling their best, the event concluded with each youth receiving a gift card to Burlington or Windsor. This support allowed them to purchase attire that reflected their style, boosting their confidence for the special occasion.

This event is about more than just getting ready for prom, it’s about building confidence, creating positive memories, and ensuring youth in care feel supported. Prom Extravaganza is one of many initiatives led by San Bernardino County CFS to empower youth and help them navigate their transition into adulthood. Through programs like ILP, the department continues to provide resources that encourage independence, self-expression and a sense of belonging for the youth.

To learn more about the incredible work CFS is doing to support youth and families, follow them on Instagram and Facebook @SBCountyCFS.