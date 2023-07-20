Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes Secures $3.2 Million for Rancho Cucamonga’s 9/11 Memorial Park

Rancho Cucamonga’s 9/11 Memorial Park is slotted to receive $3.2 million in funding for construction through AB 102, a state bill that enacts a portion of the 2023-24 state budget. This legislation included over $10 million in local funding secured by Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes.

On July 4, 2002, steel remnants from the World Trade Center were donated to the Rancho Cucamonga community and displayed at the Jersey Fire Station for several days to allow community members to pay their respects and reflect on the events of 9/11. Reflection soon led to the desire for a permanent memorial in the city. When the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District began planning for Fire Station 178 it presented the opportunity to make this more than just a fire station.

The park will be built alongside Fire Station 178 off Town Center Dr. and Terra Vista Pkwy. on the southern section of the property which is approximately 1.3 acres in size. The design of the park is centered around three artifacts from the attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001: steel from the World Trade Center, material from Flight 93, and material from the Pentagon. The artifacts have been arranged at an overall scale of 1/4000 to the same spatial relationship that the three September 11 sites have to one another: Lower Manhattan, NY (World Trade Center Twin Towers), Stonycreek Township, PA (crash site of Flight 93), and Arlington, VA/Washington D.C. (Pentagon).

The artifacts have been linked together with a canopied walking path and a central canopied gathering space occupying the space in between. Along the paths, in the space between the artifacts, are two monuments to commemorate the City’s Gold Star Service Members who have lost their lives since September 11, 2001. Additional elements include a granite pedestal with an eternal flame, a planter with three flagpoles, benches for reflection, garden areas, and gathering spaces.

The City of Rancho Cucamonga and the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District would like to thank Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes for championing the $3.2 Million funding for the 9/11 Memorial Park. The park will provide space for the City of Rancho Cucamonga and surrounding communities across the Southern California region for reflection and remembrance that commemorate the events that took place on September 11, 2001, as well as honor fallen service members. Being able to tie multiple community needs and interests into a centrally located fire station makes this a natural hub for individuals to reflect and connect!

“We express our sincerest appreciation to Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes for her support in securing funding for 9/11 Memorial Park to make this long-standing vision a reality,” said Rancho Cucamonga Fire Chief Mike McCliman.

“Once built, the 9/11 Memorial Park will allow individuals to pay their respects, reflect, and honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks. This would not have been possible without Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes’ efforts,” said Mayor of Rancho Cucamonga Dennis Michael.

For additional information, contact the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District at 1-909-477-2770 or by emailing RCFire@cityofrc.us.