Graduation Milestone Reached by SBCSS Alternative Education Students

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of its alternative education graduates at this year’s commencement ceremony, held May 29 at the Gardiner Springs Auditorium in Ontario. These students overcame immense challenges to earn the credits needed for their diplomas. Surrounded by proud families, friends, teachers, and staff, they walked across the stage, turning hardship into triumph. For many, this accomplishment marked not only a personal victory but also the distinction of being the first in their family to graduate high school.

“These graduates have demonstrated incredible perseverance, conquering adversity and surpassing expectations to reach this milestone,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “Their hard-earned success is an inspiration, and we are honored to celebrate the Class of 2025 and their incredible achievements.”

Inspirational keynote addresses were delivered by this year’s selected student speakers, Carter Perkins and Damian Garcia, SBCSS Teacher of the Year, Kimberly Nancarrow, and County Superintendent Ted Alejandre.

Perkins transformed his life through the support of the SBCSS alternative education system. After overcoming personal challenges, including incarceration during a pivotal school year, he emerged as a standout graduate, earning the honor of student speaker at the commencement ceremony. His determination didn’t stop there. With the guidance of dedicated teachers and his family’s unwavering support, he reclaimed his education, turning past struggles into a powerful message of hope for his peers.

“This isn’t just a celebration—it’s a testimony. A testimony that no matter how you start, it doesn’t define where you finish,” said Perkins. “Many of us standing here today have been labeled: troublemaker, lost cause, criminal, dropout. I’ve worn those labels too… But we are not what they said we were—we are what we choose to become.”

Fellow speaker Damian Garcia, a first-generation high school graduate, became a beacon of determination, crediting her success to the relentless encouragement of her family and teachers who stood by her through every obstacle. Her journey, marked by a commitment to uplifting others, resonated deeply with classmates.

“Today marks not the end, but a beginning, ready to explore a new adventure, armed with the knowledge and skills we’ve gained within these walls,” said Garcia. “As we step into the world, let us embrace the uncertainties with courage and optimism. The path ahead may be challenging, but it will also be filled with opportunities for growth, discovery and impact.”

In 2016, under the direction of County Superintendent Alejandre, SBCSS presented its first Alternative Education graduating class. Since then, nearly 1,310 students have graduated from the Student Services program.