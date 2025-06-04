San Bernardino County’s Devore Animal Shelter Offers Free Adoptions June 7 in Statewide 5,000-Pet Initiative

On Saturday, June 7, San Bernardino County’s animal shelters in Big Bear and Devore will join more than 150 shelters across California in offering fee-waived pet adoptions as part of the second annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day.

The statewide event is hosted by the California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals), the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SF SPCA), and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). This year’s goal is to place 5,000 pets into loving homes statewide.

The Devore Animal Shelter will host a special celebration featuring free pet adoptions all day, a photo booth, vendor and resource tables (10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.), and Kona Ice available for purchase—with free treats for the first 30 adopters (11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.).

All pet adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and most vaccines.

The Devore and Big Bear animal shelters will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on June 7. To learn more about the adoption process, please visit animalcare.sbcounty.gov.