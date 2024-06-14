Ground Broken for New Affordable Housing Units in Riverside

The City of Riverside and Eden Housing Inc. recently broke ground for the new Mulberry Gardens Senior Apartments, a four-story building with 59 units at 2520 Mulberry St. in downtown Riverside.

The apartments are on a 1.26-acre site that previously was used for one-story office buildings, which had been vacated. The development will include a community room, management offices, mail and parcel room, laundry facilities, and a building maintenance shop.

“I am committed to taking care of our seniors which is why developments like this are vital,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “With partners like Eden Housing, we’re tackling our housing crisis one corner, one unit, one household at a time.”

The housing development, all of which are affordable units, will share common spaces with the 150-unit Mulberry Gardens Family Apartments, which will be built in a second phase.

A pedestrian paseo will run between the two buildings and include seating and gathering spaces, a bocce ball court, and a walking loop running along the property edges.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the Mulberry Gardens projects,” said Eden Housing CEO Linda Mandolini. “We cannot wait to add more than 200 safe, affordable housing options for seniors and families in the Riverside community. This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating inclusive and sustainable communities where everyone can thrive. I am grateful to our partners for their continued support; together we are building a brighter future for all residents.”

More information, including how to sign up for the “interest list,” can be found at: https://edenhousing.org/properties/mulberry-gardens-apartments/.