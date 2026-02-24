Hawaiian Fast-Casual Staple L&L Hawaiian BBQ Opens in Colton, Citing Lack of Healthier Fast-Food Options

L&L Hawaiian BBQ (L&L) has now expanded their franchise to San Bernardino County, debuting their new Colton location with their Grand Opening on February 21 and 22.

The Grand Opening was led with a Ribbon Cutting by the Colton Chamber of Commerce, Colton Mayor Frank Navarro, and L&L Hawaiian Barbecue’s Store Manager Lam Ngyuen, in which they had first untied a vine, paying homage to Hawaiian Culture, and then proceeding to cut the Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon.

After the ribbon cutting took place, customers got to watch performances by both lion and hula dancers, not only promoting the heritage of the food, but also providing entertainment for the customers who were getting their orders taken while they were in line.

The event had a line that filled the entire parking lot, with customers eager to participate in the giveaways and raffles. On Instagram, L&L had promoted the Grand Opening with giveaways and raffles.

The first 100 guests received a free Hawaiian Favorites plate (excluding short ribs) and a gift bag that contained a free shirt and tumbler which includes free refills for three months. The next 100 guests had also received the same gift bag along with 30% off of their entire order.

Some of the guests brought chairs to be first in line for the giveaways, they received donut holes and water from L&L while they waited to pick up their food.

One of the customers in line, Danielle Infante said “I used to know L& L from back in the Diamond Bar area, and then to see one come here now as a local in Colton is pretty cool.”

Ngyuen said, “The community is vast here. It’s really big, so we want to provide comfort food that we make from authentic food that isn’t processed.”

As guests entered, they each received a raffle ticket, the raffle was open to customers all weekend. Prizes included: Free Hawaiian BBQ for a year with two winners (limited to one plate per week), an Ipad, two AirPods, and a Nintendo Switch 2.

The decision for the location choice Ngyuen made based on the lack of fast food options that served healthy foods. He said “I used to work in Redlands, and I know there’s no store to actually have comfort food besides all the fast food right there. So for L&L, we have a lot of healthy and authentic options with everything made from scratch.”

After a weekend filled with lines out the door, L&L is ready for anyone looking for an authentic Hawaiian plate lunch. The address is located at 1550 W Valley Blvd Suite 131, Colton.