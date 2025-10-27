Buenos Dias Café Debuts Latin Flavors in Colton Following Prolonged Permit Challenges

New local business, Buenos Dias Cafe invited the community to celebrate its grand opening along with a celebratory ribbon cutting presented by Colton‘s Chamber of Commerce and City Council.

The cafe, which was originally supposed to open its doors in November 2024, had to delay its opening until August 29, 2025 due to permit and resource struggles for Co-owners of the cafe, Susana Perez and Xochilt Retamoza.

Perez said, “It was really hard to open up because of permits. There was a previous business, and because it was closed down, they wouldn’t let us open up. The sinks, the walls, or just the edges had to be like a specific material, whether it was epoxy or tile. It was really hard to open up in this city and with the county and everything.”

Despite the challenges Buenos Dias Cafe has faced concerning permits, they have proven to have booming success within the community. One of the customers, Victoria Ruiz said, “Actually, I’ve been waiting for months for it to open. So it finally did, and we’ve been coming like three times a week since it opened. Their horchata latte and their chilaquiles are amazing.”

Colton Community members stand behind the ribbon, wanting to celebrate the big moment with owners of Buenos Dias Cafe.

Colton’s Chamber of Commerce and City Council members were also in attendance to present the scissors for the ribbon cutting and to get a taste of what Buenos Dias Cafe was all about.

The Cafe itself is Latin inspired, the tiles, artwork, and bold colors bring together that Hispanic feel, which could give their Family owned cafe a closer connection to the majority-Hispanic community.

To add to the special occasion, Perez and Retamoza had pulled together a photobooth, jumper, a party clown, and raffles which included TVs, speakers, and more. The first 50 people who ordered drinks were given it for free, and everything ordered after that was discounted for customers.

The Party Clown for the event and announcer for the raffles, Monse Pocaspecas said, “I like my job, I like it because I have a love of socializing with people, especially with kids, because I’ve been learning a lot from them. So yeah, that’s, that’s one of the main things that I love.”

Bueno Dias Café has officially now made its mark on the community, bringing breakfast, culture, and the connection of their family owned business to Colton. The cafe is located at 1462 N La Cadena Dr, Colton.

Co-owner of Buenos Dias Cafe, Xochilt Retamoza, puts together a drink alongside two of the baristas.