Colton City Council Approves Cutting Waiting Period for Ex-Officials in 3–2 Vote

Colton City Council held its bi-weekly meeting on February 17, where the Council discussed waiving an amendment to the Municipal Code pertaining to the current “two-year hiatus” that’s mandatory for former elected officials to be eligible for appointment to any board, commission, or committee.

The discussion was prompted by Councilmember John R. Echevarria, who argued that Colton’s circumstances differ from other cities because its commission positions are unpaid volunteer roles.

Echevarria’s push back is against Municipal code 2.3O.O6O which states, “No former elected official of the city is eligible for appointment to any board commission or committee for two years following expiration of the term of his or her elected office.”

“Other cities compensate their commissioners,” Echevarria said, noting that state rules primarily address paid positions. Under California’s “paid influence” rule, former local officials must observe a mandatory one-year cooling-off period if they are being compensated over $250. Without compensation, the waiting period can range from six months to one year.

Echevarria stated the current two-year hiatus is a turn off for former councilmembers–who often possess extensive knowledge of city operations along with connections, providing a better public service to the community in commission roles.

Dr. Luis S. Gonzalez noted that the issue has been revisited multiple times, in 1993, 2014, 2017 and 2022, with each time the council opted to leave the rule unchanged.

“I’m thinking that the two-year cooling-off period is well thought out,” he said, citing concerns over former elected officials only garnering attention for their influence, expressing that former elected officials might not have the wealth of knowledge despite their experience. Dr. G stated former elected officials would still hold advantage over others if given the opportunity shortly after leaving office.

Mayor Frank Navarro opposed Echevarria’s request, stating he’d rather maintain the existing policy, arguing that it protects the city’s public image.

“I think that the two-year window is not strict. I think it’s very reasonable and it provides the city with protection,” Navarro said, referencing mandatory ethics training for Councilmembers and the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety.

Councilmember Kelly J. Chastain on the otherhand supported shortening the period, reiterating the value of experienced public servants. She had argued ethical behavior is not determined by a timeline.

“If someone’s going to be unethical, it’s going to happen regardless whether it’s within one year or five years down the road,” Chastain said. She added that telling passionate public servants to “come back in two years” may discourage them from returning at all, expressing openness to a one-year compromise.

Mayor Frank Navarro also voiced support for maintaining the existing policy, arguing that it protects the city’s public image. “The rule prevents future councilmembers from violating their ethics training shortly after leaving their council position, avoiding the City of Colton from being under a dark cloud,” Navarro said.

Councilmember David Toro, who has been in office for five years acknowledged that the 2014 discussion of the rule was intended to prevent nepotism within city appointments. While he questioned whether a full two-year ban remains necessary, he said he would support reducing it to one year as a compromise.

“The reason for this was we had a lot of nepotism going on,” Toro said. “Right now it doesn’t serve a purpose for two years, but to compromise to one year would be fine with me.”

After receiving input from each councilmember, Echevarria wrapped up his argument by stating “Some people are passionate about public service and when you tell them ‘Thanks but no thanks come back in two years’, we’re probably never gonna see that person again so I’m just trying to make it a little more inviting.” Echevarria had stated he was also willing to compromise his request and opt for reducing the rule from two years to one.

The city council ultimately came to a consensus followed by a 3–2 vote, in agreement of Echevarria’s request. The next city council meeting is on Tuesday March 3, located at 650 N La Cadena Drive, Colton.