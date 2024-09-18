Hazardous Air Quality Due to Fires Forces Rialto USD Closure

In response to hazardous air quality caused by the Line Fire, the Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) closed all schools and support sites from Tuesday, September 10, to Friday, September 13, 2024. According to district officials, the decision was made to protect the health and safety of students and staff as smoke from the wildfire, burning near Highland, CA, deteriorated air quality across the region.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for San Bernardino County as the Line Fire, which erupted on September 5, continued to spread. By September 10, the fire had charred over 28,000 acres, contributing to dangerously high Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in Rialto and surrounding communities. According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, AQI levels reached as high as 225 in the central San Bernardino Valley, placing air quality in the “very unhealthy” range.

In a message to families and staff on September 17, RUSD Spokeswoman, Syeda Jafri, with support from the RUSD Board of Education, and guidance from RUSD Acting Superintendent Dr. Edward D’Souza, cited the rapid rise in hazardous air quality levels and announced the closure of schools “out of an abundance of caution.” To stay consistent, the District canceled all school-related meetings and after-school programs.

As air quality worsened, the closure was extended through the week. On Wednesday, September 11, the District confirmed that schools would remain closed on September 12 and 13. “We must prioritize the safety and well-being of our students,” Jafri stated, noting that the decision followed guidelines from the AQMD. Grab-and-Go meals were distributed to families at Rialto Middle School on Thursday to support the community during the closure.

Team spirit shines at Rialto Unified School District staff unite at the Grab and Go Meal service at Rialto Middle School on September 12, ensuring families continue to receive essential support during school closures due to poor air quality from wildfires in the area.

While the fire prompted evacuation orders in some communities, including Highland, the immediate threat to Rialto remained minimal. However, the heavy smoke and ash clouding the skies across the region made it unsafe for students and staff to attend in-person classes and activities. In addition to RUSD, several other local districts, including San Bernardino City Unified, Bear Valley Unified, Redlands, Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint, and Colton Joint Unified School Districts, also opted to close their campuses during the week. With air quality improving, students and staff were welcomed back to school on September 16.

The Line Fire has been one of the most significant wildfires in Southern California this year, with local agencies working around the clock to contain its spread. As of September 17, the Line Fire is 49% percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. An arrest was made for arson as local authorities continued to open the investigation. Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34 of Norco, was recently arrested and pled not guilty to charges of arson-related crimes.

“These are not light decisions to make,” stated Jafri. “Before making a decision, there are hours of data collection, consultations with County health officials, and constant monitoring from the AQMD. In the end, the Board of Education and Acting Superintendent Dr. D’Souza, supported by leaders in Risk Management, Business, Education, and Personnel Services, made the right decision to prioritize the safety of our students and staff. We offered education packets to continue the academic progress, these packets are still offered this week and can be picked up from principals at our schools. Additionally, over a dozen administrators joined our Nutrition Services to serve the community during our Grab and Go Meal service. We are proud that through teamwork, this crisis created an opportunity to still serve students and our families during the short closure last week.”