Rialto Democratic Club to Host ‘Who’s Who’ Dinner Awards Ceremony on October 17

Rialto Democratic Club to Host ‘Who’s Who’ Dinner Awards Ceremony on October 171 min read
The Rialto Democratic Club will host its annual “Who’s Who” Dinner Awards Ceremony on October 17, 2024, at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S Riverside Ave, Rialto. The event, themed “United We Stand,” will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM and will feature keynote speakers Betty Yee, former California State Controller, and Doug Moore, Executive Director of the United Domestic Workers (UDW).
Tickets for the event are priced at $75 per person, with table sponsorship opportunities available for $600. For additional details and to register for the event, interested parties can visit the club’s website at rialtodemocrats.org/events or contact the event organizers at (909) 214-1685.
The ceremony aims to honor local leaders and activists for their contributions to the community, while offering attendees the chance to network with fellow advocates.
Subscribe
To Our Newsletter
Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.
Thank you for the support!
You have Successfully Subscribed!
Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record