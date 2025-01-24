Highland’s Greenspot Village and Marketplace Opens New Chipotle, Starbucks, and Einstein Bros. Bagels

Highland’s Greenspot Village & Marketplace has added three major businesses to its lineup, including a new Chipotle featuring a “Chipotlane,” a drive-through exclusively for online order pickups.

Located at 27876 Greenspot Road, Chipotle’s Chipotlane offers customers the convenience of placing orders online or via the mobile app and simply driving through to pick them up. It’s a unique feature that sets this location apart but does not allow for on-site drive-through ordering.

Joining Chipotle in the marketplace are a new Starbucks at 27812 Greenspot Road and an Einstein Bros. Bagels at 27993 Greenspot Road, Suite 2, which opened earlier this month.

“These businesses are a fantastic addition to our community,” said Denise Sandoval, East Highlands Ranch Resident. “It’s exciting to see this area grow with more options for dining and convenience.”

Located on Greenspot Road between Palm Avenue and Boulder Avenue, the Greenspot Village & Marketplace continues to evolve. A brand-new Costco is also set to open before summer, further expanding the shopping and dining opportunities in Highland.