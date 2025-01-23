Colton High School Students Arrested for Gun Possession: 16-Year-Old Booked, 17-Year-Old Released

The Colton Police Department is clarifying the circumstances surrounding the arrests of two Colton High School students after a firearm was discovered off campus, leading to one being booked into juvenile hall and the other released with a citation.

The incident began on January 15, 2025, at approximately 1:26 p.m., when Colton High School officials alerted School Resource Officers about a possible handgun being concealed by a student on campus. Although a search of the school grounds did not locate the student, officers extended their investigation and found two juveniles at a nearby business across the street.

During the encounter, a firearm was discovered. According to Colton Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Michael Sandoval, the 16-year-old juvenile was found in possession of the weapon and was subsequently arrested and booked into juvenile hall. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old, though not in possession of the firearm, was arrested due to his association with the 16-year-old but later released to a parent with a citation.

The department’s decision to release the 17-year-old has sparked community debate. In response to a Facebook post by the Colton Police Department detailing the incident, community member Andrew Ortiz commented, “Releasing a student back with no consequences is insane for bringing a firearm to a school campus. Ten years ago, suspension or expulsion would have been immediate, and students would have faced serious repercussions for this action.”

Sergeant Sandoval explained the reasoning behind the differing outcomes for the two students. “The 17-year-old was arrested as part of the investigation, but he wasn’t in possession of the firearm,” said Sandoval. “If you’re associated with the suspect as a minor, we can arrest you and release you to a parent. The 16-year-old was booked because he had possession of the firearm.”

Adding to the community’s concerns, parents of Colton High School students expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the school regarding the incident. “This is so crazy, and the school didn’t send any messages to the parents of the Colton High School students,” said Desiree Reyes, a parent from the Colton Joint Unified School District.

Despite any online criticism, Colton Police Department commended the critical role of collaboration between Colton High School officials and officers in resolving the situation.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact School Resource Officer J. Sandoval at (909) 370-5000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips via the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

This case underscores the challenges law enforcement faces in balancing public safety with due process for minors, particularly when determining accountability among juveniles associated with serious offenses.