Holiday Crashes Rise — Attorney Saloni Singh Warns Inland Empire Drivers: Don’t Rush Insurance Settlements

Holiday crashes rise every year, and when personal injury attorney Saloni Singh picks up the phone after someone has been hit by a drunk driver or injured in a collision, she understands the urgency and fear that follow. For many, the crash is only the beginning — ushering in weeks or months of financial uncertainty, physical pain, and the overwhelming question of what to do next.

“One of our recent clients was a working woman living paycheck to paycheck,” Singh said. “Other firms had dropped her case because it was complex. We reconstructed the scene, fought for her, and secured the $25,000 policy limit. That money changed her life.”

Singh is the founder and principal attorney of Singh Law HQ, a Riverside-based firm focused on personal injury cases, which could include, but are not limited to car crashes, dog bites, and unsafe property conditions. She said personal injury work is often misunderstood and criticized, but for her, it’s about humanizing the process and fighting for justice in a system that isn’t always fair.

“I think the biggest misconception is that attorneys just want to make money off people,” Singh said. “But for me, it’s about taking care of our community — making sure people are okay, that they get the medical care they need, and that they aren’t treated like just another number.”

Her journey began in Victorville, where she attended University Preparatory School and competed in mock trials throughout high school. Inspired by her strengths in English and history, Singh explored the field firsthand through internships and pro bono work, including assisting harassed students in the Riverside Unified School District. “Helping the little people — the ones society doesn’t always think about — was really meaningful,” she said. “You’re making a difference in their lives day to day.”

Singh later earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Riverside, and her J.D. from Western State College of Law in Irvine. While in law school, she interned at an immigration clinic and worked as a law clerk for a mid-sized personal injury firm, then spent time at a workers’ compensation defense firm after passing the bar — giving her insider insight into how insurance carriers defend claims.

Personal injury law itself has roots in English common law, where individuals could sue for harm caused by another’s actions. The modern legal doctrine of negligence — requiring proof of duty, breach, causation, and damages — became foundational after the 1932 case Donoghue v. Stevenson in the U.K., which established the principle of “duty of care.” In the U.S., tort law evolved significantly during the 20th century as industrialization and the rise of automobiles created new hazards. Singh says that framework still defines her day-to-day practice.

“Negligence is when the other driver says, ‘I didn’t see you there,’ or ‘I didn’t stop at the sign,’” she explained. “That’s admitting they failed to take reasonable care. If we can prove that, they’re liable.”

But proving negligence isn’t always simple. Singh detailed the recent case in Moreno Valley where her client was turning left in a dual turn lane and was hit by another vehicle. Despite the other driver allegedly admitting fault at the scene, their insurance denied liability. “There were no witnesses or cameras,” Singh said. “So we reconstructed the intersection and analyzed the vehicle damage. After we requested the other driver’s photos, the insurer reversed course and accepted full liability.”

Situations like that are why Singh advises accident victims to consult an attorney before speaking with any insurance company. “Insurance adjusters often rush to settle claims before people realize the full extent of their injuries,” she said. “We’ve seen them offer $1,500 up front — but once you sign that release, it’s done. Even if you need surgery later, you can’t reopen the case.”

Singh emphasized that her firm operates on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay nothing up front and fees are only collected if a settlement is reached. She also works with clients who are covered under Proposition 213 — a California law that bars uninsured drivers from receiving pain and suffering damages even if they weren’t at fault in a crash.

“You can still recover medical bills and wage loss, but not pain and suffering,” she said. “A lot of law firms won’t touch those cases. But we’ve been successful in getting full policy limits for our Prop 213 clients.”

With the holidays approaching — historically the most dangerous period for impaired driving — Singh said her caseload sees a sharp rise in DUI-related crashes. “We get so many calls around long weekends,” she said. “Memorial Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas — it’s really high.”

Statewide data backs up her experience. According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, 1,355 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes in 2023 — a 4.5% decrease from the year prior, but still 55% higher than in 2014. In 2022, 33% of all motor vehicle fatalities in California involved a driver with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher, according to SafeTREC at UC Berkeley. Some estimates show DUI arrests spike by 20% over Thanksgiving and by 30% over Christmas. Nationally, nearly 1 in 3 fatal crashes during the holidays involve a drunk driver.

In the Inland Empire, Singh said the combination of warehouse expansion and outdated road infrastructure increases crash risk. “The roads haven’t changed in 25 years, but the traffic has exploded,” she said. “We’ve seen major collisions involving big rigs, especially in Moreno Valley, Eastvale, and Norco.”

She recalled hearing of a recent crash on the 60 freeway in which a semi-truck carrying water rear-ended a car with three passengers. “There were spinal cord injuries,” she said. “It could’ve been fatal.”

Singh also warned about impaired drivers traveling long distances — particularly between Southern California and Las Vegas. While she hasn’t litigated a Vegas-related DUI case herself, she said the California Highway Patrol’s heavy enforcement along I-15 is no coincidence. “People think it’s a straight shot and they can handle it, but it’s dangerous — especially with fatigue or alcohol involved.”

If an accident does occur, Singh says victims should immediately call 911 if there are injuries, exchange driver’s license and insurance information, and take photos or video of both vehicles and the full scene. “Sometimes your car might look fine, but the other vehicle is destroyed — and that evidence helps establish fault,” she said.

She also urged people not to give recorded statements to insurance carriers. “You may not know how badly you’re hurt yet,” she said. “Let your doctors and attorney handle that.”

With holiday gatherings on the horizon, Singh reminded hosts that they could face liability for overserving guests. “If someone leaves your house drunk and crashes, you could be held responsible,” she said, citing similar cases filed against bars and homeowners in recent years. “People don’t always realize that.”

Singh said what keeps her going is the impact her work has on people’s lives. “The reaction from clients — especially those who are barely getting by — makes it worth it,” she said. “When someone says, ‘You changed my life,’ it reminds me why I chose this.”

Though she’s handled high-stakes cases, Singh’s ties to the region keep her grounded. Raised in the High Desert, she still knows the streets of Victorville, Apple Valley, and Hesperia “like the back of my hand,” she said.

Her firm can be reached 24/7 at 951-544-1418, and typically responds to calls and texts within 30 minutes — even from the scene of a crash. More information is available at singhlawhq.com.

“At the end of the day, it’s their case,” Singh said. “We’re here to help them heal, get justice, and get back to their lives. That’s always the goal.”