California Governor Candidates Face Off in Inland Empire on Healthcare Access, Housing, $9 Gas, Billionaire Tax Breaks, and Trump

Four candidates vying to be California’s next governor faced off at UC Riverside in a high-stakes forum that peeled back the political gloss and laid bare the urgency of a state in crisis. From health equity to housing, tax reform to homelessness, and how to navigate the Trump Administration, the 2026 contenders didn’t hold back—and neither did the audience.

More than 300 Inland Empire residents packed into the auditorium for Health Matters: A Conversation with Our Next Governor, a nonpartisan forum hosted by a coalition of 11 health-focused foundations and was supported by CalMatters and the Inland Empire Journalism Hub. The November 7 event was co-moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Williams and Black Voice News publisher Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds, who led a rapid-fire round of questions across five urgent topics: healthcare, taxes, the economy, homelessness, and federal-state relations.

Invited based on polling, fundraising, and campaign activity, six candidates were asked to participate, but only four took the stage: Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services; Tony Thurmond, California’s Superintendent of Public Instruction; Antonio Villaraigosa, former Los Angeles Mayor and State Assembly Speaker; and Betty T. Yee, former State Controller.

Despite overlapping values, each candidate leaned heavily on personal history and policy pedigree to pitch themselves as the most prepared to lead California through its toughest challenges. And while no candidate dominated the stage, their distinct responses revealed key differences that could reshape the race ahead of the June 2026 primary.

Healthcare dominated the conversation early. All four promised expanded coverage, but only Thurmond offered a clear plan for a single-payer system. “We are going to make sure that we have single payer in this state under my administration,” said Thurmond, who recounted the death of his brother at 35 from a rare liver disorder after losing his job and health insurance. “That changes on my watch as your governor.”

California Governor candidates Xavier Becerra (left) and Tony Thurmond (right) respond to a pointed question on whether they would support legislation to require billionaires to pay their fair share in taxes.

Becerra, meanwhile, touted his national leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We pulled California and the country out of a pandemic with close to 700 million COVID vaccine shots in arms,” he said. “And not once did we charge Americans a dime.” He pointed to his negotiations with pharmaceutical companies to cut drug costs by up to 80% and vowed to be “California’s healthcare governor” because “I’ve done it, not just promised it.”

Yee emphasized regional equity, particularly in underserved areas like the Inland Empire. “We cannot have a one-size-fits-all health system,” she said. “Each region has unique needs. The IE, for example, needs a stronger healthcare workforce that can offer culturally competent care and address chronic illness.” As a daughter of immigrants and caregiver to her 102-year-old mother, Yee said she brings lived experience to a system in need of reform.

Villaraigosa took a more populist route, tying his health policies to the struggles of his mother, who had to quit her job to care for him following multiple surgeries as a child. “I never forgot that,” he said. “That’s why I pushed to expand Medi-Cal as an Assemblymember and later helped launch the Healthy Families Program, the largest expansion of children’s healthcare since Medi-Cal.” But Villaraigosa also issued a stark warning: “I’m not going to sell you snake oil. It’s going to be tough to provide that care. But I’ve done it before, and I’ll do it again.”

When the debate shifted to taxes and fiscal strategy, the candidates diverged more sharply. Becerra slammed the current tax system as favoring billionaires over working Californians. “Someone making $150 million is taxed at a lower effective rate than someone making $75,000. That’s broken,” he said. He vowed to modernize the tax code and redirect state resources toward healthcare, child care, and infrastructure. “Too much money is being misspent. We need to invest at the front door, not the emergency room.”

Thurmond echoed the need for tax reform—but from a progressive lens. “I will provide tax breaks to working Californians so they have more money for gas, groceries, and rent,” he said. “But we’ll tax the ultra-wealthy—those with access to the most influence—to fund housing, mental health, and support for seniors and people with disabilities.” He proposed building 2 million units of affordable housing by 2030 and penalizing large employers who rely on Medi-Cal to cover their workforce.

Yee took a pragmatic approach, stating plainly that “we cannot borrow our way out of a looming fiscal crisis.” She supports targeted tax increases but insisted that reforms must be paired with a more efficient healthcare system. “We need to prove to Californians that we can deliver better access and affordability before we raise revenues,” she said. She also stressed the need to build economic resilience to withstand further federal attacks on safety net programs.

Photo by Alejandro Perez: Betty T. Yee (left), former California State Controller and 2026 gubernatorial candidate, responds to a post-forum interview question from IECN Co-publisher Manny Sandoval about addressing coverage gaps for Californians—particularly people of color—who fall just above income eligibility for Medi-Cal but cannot afford private in-home care.



Villaraigosa rejected new taxes altogether, instead calling to “grow the pie” through business-friendly reforms. “California is the hardest state to do business in,” he said. “We need to reduce regulatory barriers, build infrastructure, and make it easier to build housing at all levels—market rate, workforce, and supportive housing.” As mayor, he noted, “we built more infrastructure than any other city in the U.S. during the Great Recession. That’s the kind of leadership we need again.”

The Inland Empire’s economic future took center stage next, with all four candidates agreeing the region has long been overlooked. Yee warned that the IE has been ignored in California’s tech and innovation planning. “It’s time we invest in high-quality jobs in manufacturing, clean energy, and healthcare right here,” she said. “We also have tools like the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit that have been proven to lift people out of poverty. We must use what already works.”

Thurmond promised to make the IE the centerpiece of the state’s next economic chapter. “This region has the worst air quality in the U.S. and too many low-paying, polluting jobs,” he said. “Let’s realign our institutions with high-growth sectors like biotech, which can create 600,000 jobs, and STEM, which has 85,000 unfilled roles.” He called for “grow-your-own” pipelines for teachers and healthcare workers and pledged to provide scholarships to keep local talent local.

Villaraigosa pointed to his track record. “I’ve always stood up for regions like the Inland Empire and the Central Valley,” he said. “We need all of the above: energy security, job creation, housing at every level.” He decried gas prices approaching $9 per gallon and called for pragmatic policies that balance climate goals with economic needs. “We need to build—and fast,” he said.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa speaks as former State Controller Betty Yee listens during a segment on healthcare equity and structural poverty.

Becerra framed the IE’s challenges as a broader failure to reward work. “My father was a construction worker. My mother was a clerical worker. They bought a home, sent four kids to college, and retired with dignity—in California,” he said. “Today, young families can’t do that. If I’m governor, they will.” He pledged to expand down payment assistance and make UC access attainable for all students with strong grades. “We have to make homeownership and education real again.”

On homelessness, the candidates found consensus on the need for more housing and accountability, but diverged in tactics. Thurmond took a systems-level approach, citing 240,000 unhoused students and a spike in senior homelessness. “If we don’t act, they will become the next generation of unhoused adults,” he said. He backed a $10 billion housing bond and said all supportive housing must include mental health and substance use treatment. “Without it, we’re just spinning in circles,” he said.

Yee emphasized prevention and data. “Once people become unhoused, it becomes exponentially more difficult and expensive to help them,” she said. “We’ve spent $24 billion on homelessness, and there’s no clear coordination or accountability between the state, counties, and cities. We need data, outcomes, and clear roles from shelter to homeownership.”

Villaraigosa delivered one of the most sobering critiques of the state’s record. “We’ve spent billions—$850,000 per unit in some cases—and we haven’t moved the needle,” he said. He called for rental subsidies, home-stay support, and quicker, more cost-effective housing solutions. “We have to stop throwing money at things that don’t work. Compassion is essential, but we need order too,” he said, denouncing open drug use and encampments near schools and parks as “chaos.”

Becerra emphasized bureaucracy as a barrier. “Local governments can’t use multiple funding streams from HUD, HHS, and the VA because of red tape,” he said, referencing his time chairing the federal Interagency Council on Homelessness. “When I’m governor, we’re going to tear down that bureaucracy. The money’s there. It’s the system that’s broken.” He added that the state must do more to prevent homelessness in the first place by stabilizing housing and promoting homeownership for working families.

The final segment—how to deal with a second Trump administration—drew some of the most impassioned responses. Thurmond went straight for the jugular. “We sued his a** a dozen times and got back a billion dollars he stole from our state,” he said, referring to funding for migrant education and after-school programs. He also pushed legislation banning ICE from schools and hospitals. “People shouldn’t have to fear going to the doctor,” he said. “California will never stand down to that cruelty.”

Yee agreed, condemning increased federal funding for ICE and detention facilities—much of it spent in California. “We are a donor state, and our dollars are being used to hurt our own communities,” she said. But she also highlighted the need for limited federal cooperation on cross-border issues like pollution in the Tijuana River. “We’ll protect immigrant communities, and we’ll do it with a coalition of like-minded states,” she said.

Becerra highlighted his record of suing Trump over 120 times and winning most of those cases. “We preserved our values, protected our people, and kept our resources in California,” he said. But he also stressed that California must work with the federal government when possible. “ICE is not our enemy—but their raids are. We sued to stop them. At the same time, my agents were working with ICE, the FBI, and the DEA to bust sex traffickers and drug cartels. That’s what partnership looks like.”

Villaraigosa pulled no punches. “I’ve been fighting for immigrants my entire life. I will not stand by and watch ICE terrorize communities, dressed like the Klan, pulling kids from their families,” he said. He condemned federal attempts to undermine due process, academic freedom, and the state’s values. “We have to fight—but we have to organize, too. That’s what Prop 50 was about—letting the people decide. We need a peaceful movement rooted in civil rights and voting rights.”

The event left many attendees inspired, but also hungry for deeper distinctions. Pastor Samuel Casey said he wished the candidates had addressed Proposition 13 reform and reparations for Black Californians. “If we’re going to fix California, we need to be bold. It’s time to move past equity and focus on parity,” he said. “I want a governor who listens to the people and moves on their behalf.”

The SCAN Foundation CEO Sarita Mohanty praised the candidates for sharing personal caregiving experiences but noted they failed to address a shocking trend: the highest growth rate of homelessness is among those 50 and older. “With one in five Californians set to be over 65 by 2040, we have to talk more about older adult care and community engagement,” she said.

Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera said he appreciated the candidates’ shared emphasis on housing and mental health but wanted more clarity on execution. “We all want to build more. But who’s going to swing the hammers? We need a plan to train that workforce,” he said. He also called for an IHSS-style program for child care and bolder support for the Latino immigrant community. “Fear is keeping people from going to the doctor or even to the store,” he said. “We need a governor who will fight like hell to change that.”

While few major contrasts emerged on policy, the forum made one thing clear: California’s next governor will face overlapping crises that require clarity, courage, and relentless execution. Who that person is—and whether they’ll truly deliver—remains up to voters. And if the crowd at UC Riverside was any indication, they’ll be paying close attention.