Planned Parenthood Activates San Bernardino County to Resist Trump Administration’s Policies Against Reproductive Rights

Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) executed a series of striking banner drops across major intersections in Orange and San Bernardino counties on Saturday, Jan. 18. The coordinated action sought to underscore the organization’s unwavering commitment to reproductive rights, justice, and equality as the country prepares for President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The banners, emblazoned with messages such as “Hands Off Our Rights,” “We Demand Justice and Equality,” and “Health, Freedom, and Justice for All,” were unfurled at prominent freeway crossings, drawing the attention of drivers and passersby alike.

“We’re dropping banners all across Orange and San Bernardino Counties to show our commitment to justice, fairness, and equal rights for all as threats to reproductive rights grow,” said Sadaf Rahmai, PPOSBC’s Public Affairs Director. “Our supporters, staff, and community members are doing this to stand together and send a message to the incoming administration that equality is non-negotiable.”

The banner drops occurred at key locations, including Citrus Avenue and the 210 Freeway in Fontana, Milliken Avenue and the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga, and Tennessee Street and the 10 Freeway in Redlands. Organizers gathered at nearby landmarks, such as the Ralph M. Lewis Sports Complex in Fontana and Kenyon Way Park in Rancho Cucamonga, to coordinate the displays.

Community members in Redlands display signs with messages like “Stand for Our Rights” and “Health, Freedom, Justice for All” on the pedestrian bridge over Tennessee Street and the 10 Freeway during Planned Parenthood’s multi-city banner drop.

Saturday’s event marked a collective pushback against what many fear could be rollbacks to reproductive health services and policies under the Trump administration. By leveraging high-visibility locations, PPOSBC aimed to amplify its call for community action and solidarity.

The banner drops are part of a broader strategy by Planned Parenthood and its supporters to advocate for reproductive health access and safeguard equality, a cause that remains at the forefront of the organization’s mission.