Hundreds of thousands of dollars to be granted to Latino serving organizations via IECF

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) has launched its Cielo Fund and opened its first grant cycle, where an estimated $200,000 will be granted to Latino-led and serving non-profit organizations from across the Inland Empire.

The fund accepts applications through December 5th, 2022 and will fund up to $15,000.

At the CIELO Fund Launch Party in September, the CIELO Fund Chair Jesse Melgar stated that IECF’s goal was to raise $80,000. Still, the organization raised $300,000 to disseminate to organizations that will elevate the quality of life for Latinos in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

“We invite all Latino-led and serving organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties to apply for the CIELO fund by December 5th. We’ve simplified the application process and plan to announce the grantees on January 20th, 2023,” said Melgar.

The application process consists of essential organizational background, data, history, and five questions.

“Another opportunity organizations have is to attend our forthcoming Technical Assistance Workshop, where you can get your questions answered and get assistance with applying. The workshop is scheduled for November 16th at 5 PM. If you can’t attend, the session will be recorded and uploaded on IECF’s website,” concluded Melgar.

According to IECF, Latinos are now the majority of the Inland Empire, making up 51.5% of the population. With multiple organizations throughout the region, the new program will assist non-profits with resources to strengthen operations, create a pipeline of leadership, and implement programs or initiatives that advance the CIELO Fund’s critical areas of focus: economic mobility, education, civic engagement, health equity, and immigration services.

To view grant guidelines, determine eligibility, and download a grant application, please visit https://www.iegives.org/funds/cielogrant/. In addition, organizations may submit questions by email to cielo@iegives.org.