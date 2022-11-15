One thousand turkeys will be donated at YVYLA and CAPSBC’s Turkey Giveaway and Resource Fair on November 19

While all 1,000 turkeys have already been reserved to families in need via registration, Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy (YVYLA) and Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County’s Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and Resource fair still has much to offer.

For those living in the county, with identification, children can still take advantage of free vision exams and eyeglasses, child and adult physicals, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, along with tools and social service resources from 33 other on-site vendors.

“It’s so important for children to have adequate vision. There’s been many studies on how children are more prone to getting distracted in school and acting out when they can’t see the board, because they cant concentrate. So Vision to Learn will be on-site administering same day eye exams and providing children with on-the-spot prescription eyeglasses,” said YVYLA CEO Terrance Stone.

Another imperative additive to the event is the inclusion of employment agencies from 10 AM to 2 PM.

“We have 33 vendors scheduled to attend the Turkey Giveaway and Resource Fair. Aside from having mental and physical health resources, an employment agency will be on-site and helping adults with job placement with one of their partner employers,” said YVYLA Event Coordinator Jennifer Rosales.

A food truck will also be on-site during the four-hour event, serving hot-plates of free food.

“At Young Visionaries, we’re proud to serve youth across San Bernardino County. From mental health, to mentoring, providing academic support, social services and more – our goal is to utilize our tools and resources as a means to keep our youth on the right path,” concluded Rosales.

“Seventeen years ago YVYLA started this annual turkey giveaway with only 25 turkeys. But this year, and for the past few years we’ve been blessed to give away 1,000 turkeys and thanksgiving food boxes, and we couldnt have made this big of an impact without our Partners at CAPSBC,” concluded Stone.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and Reosurce Fair will be located at 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave., San Bernardino.

To join YVYLA’s mailing list and to stay up to date with forthcoming giveaways, text YVYLA to 22828.

For more information, visit yvyla-ie.org.