IEHP Launches ‘Healthy Living: My Best Self’ Initiative, Offering Free, Comprehensive Health Education to All

In a groundbreaking move to foster community health and wellness, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has unveiled its latest initiative, ‘Healthy Living: My Best Self.’ This comprehensive program, open to both members and non-members at no cost, is set to revolutionize access to health education, with a wide array of classes covering everything from diabetes and asthma management to prenatal care.

IEHP’s ‘Healthy Living: My Best Self’ initiative represents a significant leap forward in health education, prevention, and promotion. Spearheaded by a dedicated team within the IEHP, the program seeks to bridge the gap between community members and essential health resources. “We’re not just offering classes; we’re opening doors to a healthier lifestyle for everyone in our community,” stated Jackie Loya, Health Educator I at IEHP.

With referrals coming from doctors and various health plan departments, the program addresses a myriad of health concerns, with a particular focus on weight management. “Our classes don’t just educate; they empower individuals to take charge of their health, whether it’s by making informed food choices, managing chronic conditions, or understanding the importance of mindfulness in their daily lives,” Loya emphasized.

All of IEHP’s exercise classes, such as this Zumba class, are free to members and non-members.

Chelsey Curry-Felix, Health Educator II at IEHP, highlighted the uniqueness of the initiative. “What sets our classes apart is the approach we take. It’s not just about what’s right or wrong in terms of diet; it’s about giving people the knowledge and the space to celebrate their progress and incorporate mindful eating into their daily routine,” Curry-Felix explained.

The program’s curriculum is extensive and culturally inclusive, with classes offered in both English and Spanish. From understanding portion sizes and the influence of cultural traditions on eating habits to smart shopping and reading food labels, the classes are designed to be interactive and practical. Participants can expect engaging activities like food demonstrations and building a tangible dish with pen and paper, ensuring that the lessons learned are not only understood but also applied in real life.

For those unable to attend in person, resources are available in multiple languages, including Chinese, Vietnamese, English, and Spanish, ensuring that the program’s reach extends far beyond the walls of the San Bernardino and Riverside community resource centers.

The ‘Healthy Living: My Best Self’ initiative doesn’t stop at education; it’s a gateway to a comprehensive suite of programs tailored to individual needs and goals. From managing diabetes and hypertension to adopting mindful living strategies for stress management, IEHP is committed to guiding each participant on their journey to optimal health. “We won’t rest until our communities achieve optimal health,” asserted the IEHP team.

In addition to the health education classes, IEHP is also proud to offer the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) – ‘Live the Life You Love.’ This online, year-long program is designed to induce lasting lifestyle changes, with a focus on healthier eating, increased physical activity, stress reduction, and enhanced problem-solving and coping skills. Tailored to honor individual customs and values, the DPP ensures that every participant receives personalized guidance and support throughout their journey.

For more information about ‘Healthy Living: My Best Self’ and to explore the array of classes and programs offered, visit IEHP.org or visit the San Bernardino Community Resource Center at 805 W 2nd St, San Bernardino, CA 92410, or the Riverside Resource Center at 3590 Tyler St, Riverside, CA 92503. Members can log in to their Member Account to sign up for classes, and everyone is encouraged to take the first step towards a healthier, more empowered life.

Two class participants, preparing to create a healthy meal with pen and paper.